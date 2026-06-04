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Hunter Biden

Scandal-plagued Dem becomes Trump’s measuring stick for Hunter Biden’s 2028 odds

Trump drew comparisons between Hunter Biden and Graham Platner, who faces controversies over a Nazi tattoo and cocaine use

Robert Schmad By Robert Schmad Fox News
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Scandal-plagued Dem becomes Trump’s measuring stick for Hunter Biden’s 2028 odds Video

Scandal-plagued Dem becomes Trump’s measuring stick for Hunter Biden’s 2028 odds

President Donald Trump answers a question regarding Hunter Biden’s chances of running for president in 2028.

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President Donald Trump entertained the idea of Hunter Biden running for president in 2028, quipping on Thursday that the former first son might have a shot if scandal-plagued candidates like Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner can survive the political spotlight.

"[Hunter Biden's] on social media now, and he has suggested –  maybe joking, I don't know – that he could run for president in 2028. How would he do, Hunter Biden, in a 2028 Democratic primary?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Trump on Thursday. 

The former first son became active on X in May, sparking speculation that he is gearing up for a potential run for political office.

"I would say his past is not the greatest," Trump responded. 

CARVILLE AVOIDS ADDRESSING CLAIM THAT HUNTER BIDEN 'COULD BE PRESIDENT'

President Joe Biden with son Hunter Biden

Former President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hey, if the guy from Maine can do well," the president continued. "Well, I guess Hunter could do well, too, because the guy from Maine is a basket case."

Platner, who Trump was referencing, faces a myriad of campaign controversies stemming from his deleted Reddit account, a Nazi-linked tattoo, hard-drug use, sexting allegations and a newly-released New York Times report detailing his alleged behavior with ex-girlfriends. Biden, meanwhile, has a documented history of drug use and legal troubles, culminating in a sweeping pardon from his father weeks before Trump returned to office.

Despite mounting controversies, Platner remains competitive in polls as he seeks to unseat incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaking at University of Maine campus event

The Democratic candidate looking to unseat Sen. Susan Collins in Maine has admitted to exchanging sexual sexts with several women after marrying his wife two years ago, according to a report. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump also compared a potential Hunter Biden 2028 run to James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas.

"And I would say worse than him is the one from Texas that looks like Alfred E. Neuman," he said "I would say that if he can do well, maybe Hunter can do well. I'm not sure, it'll be pretty close as far as I'm concerned."

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS GRAPPLE WITH BIDEN'S LEGACY AS 2028 RACE BEGINS

Donald Trump answering questions at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago

Former President Donald Trump answers questions during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Ill., on July 31, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP)

Trump, speaking to the press during an event focused on the administration's investment in coal energy, also provided some new information about former President Joe Biden’s mental state during a private meeting they held after the 2024 elections.

"President Biden is out promoting a new book this week. When you met with Joe Biden, President Joe Biden, right here in the Oval Office on November the 13th of 2024, could you detect any cognitive decline in President Biden at that time?" a reporter asked.

"No, not really. I mean, he was the same guy I've been watching for a long time," the president answered. 

"He was fine as far as I was concerned," Trump said, adding that "I don't know, something happened to him during the debate. It could have been me."

BIDEN 'A LITTLE OLDER AND A LITTLE SLOWER' IN THE FINAL DAYS OF HIS PRESIDENCY: NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden standing on the South Lawn of the White House

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden participate in the 2024 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 1, 2024. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

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Trump noted that the elder Biden was "never the sharpest guy."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for the former president and Hunter Biden on Thursday.

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