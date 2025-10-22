White House slams Jeffries' dismissal of bill to pay troops as government shutdown enters day 22

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House slammed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as tensions on Capitol Hill grow over the ongoing government shutdown.

"[Rep. Jeffries], making sure U.S. troops get paid while Democrats keep the government shut down for free healthcare for illegal aliens — that’s called putting America First. But you wouldn’t know about it," the White House wrote on X in reference to Jeffries' criticism of the Shutdown Fairness Act.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and states that its goal is to "appropriate funds for pay and allowances of excepted Federal employees for periods of work performed during a lapse in appropriations, and for other purposes."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., added the bill to the calendar last week, positioning it for a potential vote this week, according to Axios. The outlet noted that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters he would bring the bill up for a vote in the House if it passes the Senate.

Jeffries echoed one of Democrats' concerns about the legislation, which is that it does not help furloughed employees.

"My understanding is that that is not a comprehensive bill that actually is designed to reopen the government while at the same time addressing the issues that need to be confronted on behalf of the American people, which include lowering the high cost of living and decisively addressing the Republican healthcare crisis," Jeffries told reporters on Monday.

"So, it's not legislation that I support because it appears to be more like a political ploy to pick and choose — giving Donald Trump discretion — which employees should be compensated and which employees should not be compensated. All employees should be compensated, and that will happen when we reopen the government."

The White House appeared to take issue with the "political ploy" remark, posting a screenshot of a headline from The Daily Caller highlighting that part of Jeffries' remarks and its criticism of the congressman.

President Donald Trump recently bypassed Congress and signed a directive ordering the Department of War to ensure that U.S. troops are paid despite the ongoing shutdown.

The White House said the move is necessary to protect "military readiness" as the budget standoff continued. The order, issued as National Security Presidential Memorandum-8 (NSPM-8), directs the department to use available fiscal year 2026 funds to cover military pay and allowances. Though it is unclear how the Pentagon is reallocating funds to comply with the order.

While Democrats objected and said the president overstepped, Trump cited his Article II powers as commander in chief in issuing the order, which covers active-duty troops and reservists on service orders.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jeffries' office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.