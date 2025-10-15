Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

Trump instructs Pentagon to ensure troops are paid despite government shutdown

President cites Article II commander-in-chief powers in National Security Presidential Memorandum

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Russ Vought says federal layoff numbers will get 'much higher' Video

Russ Vought says federal layoff numbers will get 'much higher'

White House budget chief Russell Vought said that he believes the number of federal workers being laid off during the government shutdown will get higher.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a directive ordering the Department of War to keep paying U.S. troops despite the ongoing government shutdown, bypassing Congress after lawmakers failed to reach a funding deal for weeks.

The White House said the move is necessary to protect "military readiness" as the budget standoff stretched into its third week. The order, issued as National Security Presidential Memorandum-8 (NSPM-8), directs the department to use available fiscal year 2026 funds to cover military pay and allowances.

"The current appropriations lapse presents a serious and unacceptable threat to military readiness and the ability of our Armed Forces to protect and defend our Nation," the memo states.

Trump cited his Article II powers as commander-in-chief in issuing the order, which covers active-duty troops and reservists on service orders. The directive instructs officials to use only funds that are legally tied to military pay, in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

TRUMP MOVE SPARES TROOPS' PAY, BUT REPUBLICANS WARN SHUTDOWN RISKS REMAIN

President Trump in the Oval Office

President Trump released a Memo Wednesday ordering pay for U.S. troops amid the ongoing government shutdown. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

More than one million service members were expected to miss paychecks starting this week if Congress didn’t act. Trump’s move marks a break from past administrations, which often waited for bipartisan deals instead of intervening directly.

Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital that "Trump's mid-month action was welcome news to the military community. But now that same community is anxious about what happens at the end of the month, where mortgages and rents and car payments all become due."

"Democrats were wrong to try to use troop pay as leverage to accomplish their political goals. And it would be wrong, it would be just as wrong, for a Republican to hope that that lack of pay would be a catalyst to get Democrats to acquiesce," LaLota said. "[Trump is] protecting the troops when Congress won’t."

WHITE HOUSE MAY 'RUN OUT' OF FUNDS TO PAY MILITARY IF SHUTDOWN CONTINUES, JOHNSON WARNS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives at a Pentagon briefing

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives for a news conference at the Pentagon, June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Pentagon has not said which specific accounts will be used. Reports from Roll Call and Reuters indicate the administration has identified roughly $8 billion in unobligated defense funds as potential options.

Critics warn the move could face legal challenges under the Antideficiency Act, which bars spending money not appropriated by Congress. But White House officials argue the law permits spending that has a "reasonable, logical relationship" to the purpose of the original funds: in this case, keeping troops paid.

Capitol dome and sign warning the Captiol's visitor center is closed due to the shutdown

The government shutdown is expected to cost taxpayers $400 million a day to pay furloughed federal employees, according to Congressional Budget Office data. (Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fox News has reached out to the White House, OMB and Department of War for further comment. None have responded.

The directive follows Trump’s Oct. 11 order to keep troop payments flowing during the shutdown. The White House’s latest move Wednesday with Congress still in gridlock could shape government shutdowns for generations to come.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

