North Carolina law allowing abortion in first 12 weeks is ‘dangerous bill that is out of touch,’ WH says

The White House this week denounced legislation passed by the North Carolina legislature Tuesday that allows abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy as a "dangerous bill that is out of touch."

"Today, Republican state legislators in North Carolina overturned Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a dangerous bill that is out of touch with the majority of North Carolinians and will make it even more difficult for women to get the reproductive health care they need," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Tuesday evening statement. "We’ve already seen the devastating impacts that state abortion bans have had on the health and lives of Americans living under these draconian laws."

The state's bill, which also requires an in-person visit with a physician at least 72 hours before an abortion, was vetoed by Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday after it was passed with ease through the statehouse.

Republican lawmakers in the state rallied enough votes to override the veto Tuesday night. The GOP needed complete unity to reach the three-fifths supermajority to override the veto, including Rep. Tricia Cotham, who changed her party affiliation to Republican this year.

President Biden made a surprise appearance Tuesday night at the gala for EMILY's List, a prominent pro-choice group, to honor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris will continue to work alongside Governor Cooper, state legislators, and Americans who are fighting to protect access to reproductive health care in the face of relentless attacks, and will continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe for all people in every state," Jean-Pierre said.

The state's abortion law includes exceptions for rape and incest after 12 weeks.