North Carolina law allowing abortion in first 12 weeks is ‘dangerous bill that is out of touch,’ WH says

The abortion restrictions include exceptions for rape and incest

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
The White House this week denounced legislation passed by the North Carolina legislature Tuesday that allows abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy as a "dangerous bill that is out of touch."

"Today, Republican state legislators in North Carolina overturned Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a dangerous bill that is out of touch with the majority of North Carolinians and will make it even more difficult for women to get the reproductive health care they need," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Tuesday evening statement. "We’ve already seen the devastating impacts that state abortion bans have had on the health and lives of Americans living under these draconian laws."

Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a 12-week abortion restriction passed into law by the North Carolina legislature Tuesday as a "dangerous bill that is out of touch."

The state's bill, which also requires an in-person visit with a physician at least 72 hours before an abortion, was vetoed by Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday after it was passed with ease through the statehouse.

Ray Cooper abortion

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina, before he vetoing legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Republican lawmakers in the state rallied enough votes to override the veto Tuesday night. The GOP needed complete unity to reach the three-fifths supermajority to override the veto, including Rep. Tricia Cotham, who changed her party affiliation to Republican this year.

President Biden made a surprise appearance Tuesday night at the gala for EMILY's List, a prominent pro-choice group, to honor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Photo of Biden interviewed by Kal Penn

President Biden made a surprise appearance Tuesday night at the gala for EMILY's List, a prominent pro-choice group, to honor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (CBS/Paramount Plus/'The Daily Show'/YouTube)

"President Biden and Vice President Harris will continue to work alongside Governor Cooper, state legislators, and Americans who are fighting to protect access to reproductive health care in the face of relentless attacks, and will continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe for all people in every state," Jean-Pierre said.

The state's abortion law includes exceptions for rape and incest after 12 weeks.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

