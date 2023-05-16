Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Republicans uphold abortion bill despite Democratic governor's veto

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation after it passed the state senate and had called on Republicans to break their support from the bill

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a bill restricting abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, in a rally in Raleigh. (WRAL)

North Carolina lawmakers Tuesday overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill in an effort to ban most abortions after 12 weeks.

The Republican-dominated Legislature used a supermajority in back-to-back sessions in both chambers — the Senate and House. 

"North Carolinians now understand that Republicans are unified in their assault on women's reproductive freedom and we are energized to fight back on this and other critical issues facing our state," Cooper said in a statement. 

NORTH CAROLINA'S REPUBLICAN LT GOV MARK ROBINSON LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REPLACE DEMOCRAT GOV ROY COOPER

Ray Cooper abortion

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper addresses a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, N.C., before vetoing legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks. On Tuesday, the state Legislature upheld a bill banning most abortions. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

After the House voted to approve the ban, crowds of onlookers chanted, "Shame! Shame! Shame!" the New York Times reported. 

The legislation would outlaw most abortions after the 12-week mark, with special exemptions carved out for complicated cases, such as when the life of the mother is at risk.

Abortion is currently law in the state up to 20 weeks. The new law would restrict abortions in North Carolina to 12 weeks and takes effect July 1. 

Cooper has made repeated appeals to the state Republicans to defect from the legislation's support.

Abortion rights activists

Abortion rights activists march in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"If just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women’s reproductive health we can stop this ban," Cooper said at the pro-choice rally surrounding his ceremonial veto outside the Legislature.

