Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Patrick Hauf

Patrick Hauf

Writer

Patrick is a politics writer for Fox News Digital covering the White House.Read More

Patrick previously worked as a staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon, where he broke extensive stories on corruption at federal agencies and controversial sex education curriculums at public schools. His previous reporting can be found in The Associated Press, Daily Caller and The Spectator. He graduated from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

 Story tips can be sent to Patrick.Hauf@Fox.com and you can follow Patrick on Twitter.