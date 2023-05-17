Biden makes unscheduled visit to pro-abortion event honoring Pelosi: ‘She’s so incredible’

President Biden made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday night at an event honoring Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that was hosted by a prominent abortion rights group.

EMILY's List, which bankrolls pro-choice candidates each election cycle, hosted its 2023 national gala in Washington, D.C., where it honored Pelosi for her work to maximize abortion access for women. Biden delivered a flower bouquet to Pelosi before he praised her accomplishments.

"Nancy Pelosi is going down in history as one of the most consequential speakers in American history," Biden said. "Not because she’s a woman but because she’s so incredible."

The president appeared at the event after the White House called a lid earlier that day, which was lifted before his surprise appearance.

Biden also praised his vice president, Kamala Harris, who joined him at the event. The president joked that he works for Harris, who he said is a strong advocate for abortion access.

"I also want to thank my buddy, Kamala, who I work for up in the White House, for leading on this issue," Biden said.

EMILY's List spent nearly $80 million in the 2020 election cycle to help elect candidates in favor of expanded abortion access, according to Open Secrets.