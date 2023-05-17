Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Biden makes unscheduled visit to pro-abortion event honoring Pelosi: ‘She’s so incredible’

EMILY's List, which bankrolls pro-choice candidates each election cycle, hosted the event

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
President Biden made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday night at an event honoring Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that was hosted by a prominent abortion rights group.

EMILY's List, which bankrolls pro-choice candidates each election cycle, hosted its 2023 national gala in Washington, D.C., where it honored Pelosi for her work to maximize abortion access for women. Biden delivered a flower bouquet to Pelosi before he praised her accomplishments.

NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS UPHOLD ABORTION BILL DESPITE DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR'S VETO

Biden Baltimore

President Biden made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday night at a gala to honor Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hosted by a prominent pro-abortion group. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Nancy Pelosi is going down in history as one of the most consequential speakers in American history," Biden said. "Not because she’s a woman but because she’s so incredible."

The president appeared at the event after the White House called a lid earlier that day, which was lifted before his surprise appearance.

OVER 87 PRO-LIFE CENTERS ATTACKED AFTER FALL OF ROE V. WADE

President Biden praised Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for her support for abortion access.

Biden also praised his vice president, Kamala Harris, who joined him at the event. The president joked that he works for Harris, who he said is a strong advocate for abortion access.

"I also want to thank my buddy, Kamala, who I work for up in the White House, for leading on this issue," Biden said.

TRUMP HITS DESANTIS ON ABORTION, SUGGESTS 6-WEEK ABORTION LIMIT IS ‘TOO HARSH’

Kamala and Joe Biden clap during a White House conference

President Biden also praised Vice President Kamala Harris, who was also in attendance at the gala. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

EMILY's List spent nearly $80 million in the 2020 election cycle to help elect candidates in favor of expanded abortion access, according to Open Secrets.

