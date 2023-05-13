Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

North Carolina governor vetoes abortion bill, but GOP legislature may override

Republicans expected to attempt veto override to push through limits on abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a bill restricting abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, in a rally in Raleigh. (WRAL)

The governor of North Carolina vetoed GOP-led legislation that would put a 12-week limit on most abortions in the state. 

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill on Saturday in a public rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building.

NORTH CAROLINA'S REPUBLICAN LT GOV MARK ROBINSON LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REPLACE DEMOCRAT GOV ROY COOPER

The veto is likely not the end of the legislation, as Republican lawmakers plan to launch an override motion to push the abortion restrictions through without the governor's assent.

"If just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women’s reproductive health we can stop this ban," Cooper said at the pro-choice rally. 

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

NORTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE PASSES ABORTION BAN FOR PREGNANCIES PAST 12 WEEKS, DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR VOWS TO VETO

He continued, "But that’s going to take every single one of you to make calls, to send emails, to write letters. Tell them to sustain this veto. Tell them to ask the Republican leadership to stop it."

North Carolina state legislature building

The North Carolina state legislature building is seen in Raleigh, N.C. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)

Democrats unsuccessfully attempted several parliamentary maneuvers to get the measure sent back to committee during an hours-long debate. 

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, N.C., before he vetoes legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue of Wake County said it was unprecedented that all 20 members of the chamber’s Democratic caucus spoke on the floor about the bill. 

He called the abortion vote "one of the most consequential things we have done in this chamber."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

