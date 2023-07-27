Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

White House bats down question on Biden's age after McConnell's freeze

Jean-Pierre said Biden's accomplishments show he's able to beat Republicans despite his age

Chris Pandolfo
Chris Pandolfo
White House press secretary Jean-Pierre gets defensive when asked about Biden's age Video

White House press secretary Jean-Pierre gets defensive when asked about Biden's age

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday batted down a reporter's question about President Biden's age after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, froze at a press conference a day earlier. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre batted down a reporter's question about President Biden's age a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., froze in front of news cameras.

McConnell, 81, trailed off from his comments at a news conference Wednesday and stared blankly for nearly a minute before he was assisted away from the podium for a rest. He reappeared about 10 minutes later insisting he was fine and finished taking reporters' questions, but the episode renewed concerns about the advanced age of several members of Congress and the president. 

At a press briefing on Thursday, Jean-Pierre was asked what the president can do to "reassure Americans" about the octogenarians in high positions of the U.S. government. She refused to address McConnell's age or speak about anyone in Congress, but she did come to the 80-year-old Biden's defense.

MCCONNEL FREEZES UP DURING PRESS CONFERENCE, LATER SAYS ‘I’M FINE'

Karine Jean-Pierre at White House press briefing

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House on July 27, 2023. Jean-Pierre got defensive when asked a question about President Biden's age. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is a president who has done historic amount of policies of changes in this administration that has mattered to the American people. And so that's what the president's going to continue to focus on," Jean-Pierre said. 

Jean-Pierre highlighted several of Biden's bipartisan achievements, including new developments in cancer research, and gave the Biden administration credit for growing GDP and declining inflation.

MCCONNELL JOKES ABOUT FREEZING UP, TELLS BIDEN HE GOT ‘SANDBAGGED’

President Joe Biden

President Biden speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Biden, 80, is the oldest-serving U.S. president. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You know, since 2019, the age comment has been out there and what has this president done?" she said. "He beat Republicans in 2020. He beat Republicans in 2022, leading with the message that American people actually cared about, when you think about lowering costs, when you think about getting the economy back on its feet. 

"If you look at the work that he's done, if you look at the historic amount of, you know, changes that he's been able to make – 13.5 million jobs created under this president. Unemployment at under 4%. Wages are up and inflation is moderating. That's what we care about, if we are continuing to deliver for the American people in a way that truly, truly matters," she said. 

MITCH MCCONNELL DISCHARGED FROM PHYSICAL THERAPY AFTER CONCUSSION TREATMENT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezes during press conference and is led away from podium

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, paused in the middle of a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday. McConnell stepped away from the podium and later returned to say, "I'm fine," and answer questions. (Pool/Fox News)

Earlier, Jean-Pierre confirmed that the president called McConnell to check in on him after the episode, but she would not say what they discussed. 

"I'm not going to get into the medical condition of the Republican leader of the Seante," Jean-PIerre told reporters. "What I can say is the president respects Senator McConnell. There's a lot that they disagree on, but they have found ways to work together to find common ground. And I think that's important for the American people to see that bipartisanship and how they've been able to work together."  

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

