Trump Cabinet alum Ryan Zinke joins mass exodus of lawmakers leaving Congress

Another House Republican has announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of this year, adding to the mass exodus of lawmakers heading for the exit halfway through President Donald Trump's second term.

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., who won his seat in Montana's 1st congressional district in November 2022, served as Secretary of the Interior during Trump's first White House stint.

He served as Montana's only member of the House from 2015 to 2017 before redistricting added a second seat to its delegation.

Zinke is the 35th House Republican elected in 2024 not running for another term in the 2026 midterms. Another House GOP lawmaker re-elected in 2024, the late Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., died in office earlier this year.

On the Democratic side, 23 House lawmakers are not running for re-election.

Many of those members are running for another office. But some, including those who left before the end of their terms, like former Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Mark Green, R-Tenn., have not made any further public plans in politics.

Zinke had a decades-long career in the U.S. Navy before coming to Congress, achieving the rank of commander before retiring in 2008.

He cited medical reasons for his decision not to run again in November, according to a letter shared on X.

"While my belief in term limits for elected office is a consideration, I have quietly undergone multiple surgeries since I returned to Congress and unfortunately face several more immediately after leaving office," Zinke said in his statement.

"The injuries sustained from a career in Special Operations are not immediately life-threatening, but the repair cannot be deferred any longer and recovery will require considerable time with my wife Lola and my family. My judgment and experience tell me it is better for Montana and America to have full-time representation in Congress than run the risk of uncertain absence and missed votes."

He said serving Montana in his various military and political roles has been the "highest honor."

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., also confirmed Zinke's retirement in his own statement shared with media.

"For over 30 years, Commander Zinke has served his country with integrity, responsibility, and honor," Downing said. "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve alongside Ryan while fighting for Montanans in Washington—from protecting our public lands to supporting our farmers and ranchers."

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates Zinke's seat R+5, meaning it's likely to stay in Republican hands but within striking distance for Democrats hoping to flip the district this year.