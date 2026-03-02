Iran’s security chief accuses Trump of ‘Israel First’ policy, 'delusional fantasies' in region

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran's secretary for its Supreme National Security Council on Sunday said President Donald Trump's "delusional fantasies" have plunged the region into chaos while putting Israel above American interests.

Ali Larjani posted on X that Trump's actions against the Islamic Republic have now prompted fears of American troop casualties.

"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made ‘America First’ slogan into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambitions and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families," he wrote of Operation Epic Fury.

Larijani stated that Iran was defending itself against American and Israeli aggression.

He added that Iran will not negotiate with the United States, denying a Wall Street Journal report that said he reached out to the U.S. through Omani mediators regarding resuming talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran responded to U.S. attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by launching strikes of its own targeting U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arab, as well as against Israel.

"He is rightly worried about more American casualties," he said. "It is indeed very sad that he is sacrificing American treasure and blood to advance Netanyahu's illegitimate expansionist ambitions."

Meanwhile, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more U.S. troops were headed toward the Middle East amid escalations with Iran. ,

"I don't want to talk specifics, because that would tip the enemy off," Caine told reporters during a Pentagon briefing. "We have more tactical aviation flowing into theater just based on the time it took to get it out there."

The U.S. mission in Iran, Caine said, is to "prevent Iran from (the) ability to project power outside its borders."