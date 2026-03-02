Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

Iran’s security chief accuses Trump of ‘Israel First’ policy, 'delusional fantasies' in region

Ali Larijani slammed Trump’s "delusional" strategy as Operation Epic Fury escalates, accusing the U.S. of prioritizing Israeli ambitions over American lives

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Former Pentagon official says strikes on Iran could lead to 'potential strikes on American assets' Video

Former Pentagon official says strikes on Iran could lead to 'potential strikes on American assets'

Former Pentagon official Justin Fulcher joins 'Fox News Live' reacting to the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran after months of nuclear negotiations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran's secretary for its Supreme National Security Council on Sunday said President Donald Trump's "delusional fantasies" have plunged the region into chaos while putting Israel above American interests. 

Ali Larjani posted on X that Trump's actions against the Islamic Republic have now prompted fears of American troop casualties. 

"With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made ‘America First’ slogan into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel's power-hungry ambitions and with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families," he wrote of Operation Epic Fury. 

Mohammad-Javad Larijani

The secretary general of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad-Javad Larijani, attends a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Iran, on June 24, 2019 in the capital Tehran.  (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

Larijani stated that Iran was defending itself against American and Israeli aggression.

He added that Iran will not negotiate with the United States, denying a Wall Street Journal report that said he reached out to the U.S. through Omani mediators regarding resuming talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran responded to U.S. attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by launching strikes of its own targeting U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arab, as well as against Israel. 

AYATOLLAH'S ARSENAL VS. AMERICAN FIREPOWER: IRAN'S TOP 4 THREATS AND HOW WE FIGHT BACK

A screen grab of President Donald Trump giving an update on the ongoing Operation Epic Fury.

A screen grab of President Donald Trump giving an update on the ongoing Operation Epic Fury. (Truth Social)

"He is rightly worried about more American casualties," he said. "It is indeed very sad that he is sacrificing American treasure and blood to advance Netanyahu's illegitimate expansionist ambitions."

Meanwhile, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more U.S. troops were headed toward the Middle East amid escalations with Iran. ,

"I don't want to talk specifics, because that would tip the enemy off," Caine told reporters during a Pentagon briefing. "We have more tactical aviation flowing into theater just based on the time it took to get it out there."

Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani, addresses a press conference in Tehran, Iran. Over the weekend, Larijani criticized President Donald Trump over U.S. against Iran, saying Trump has prioritized Israeli ambitions over American lives.  (Henghameh Fahimi/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. mission in Iran, Caine said, is to "prevent Iran from (the) ability to project power outside its borders."

Related Article

America strikes Iran again — has Washington planned for what comes next?
America strikes Iran again — has Washington planned for what comes next?

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue