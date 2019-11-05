Virginia Democrats win control of both the state House and Senate

Democrats have won control of all of Richmond.

In a major victory for the party, Democrats in Virginia on Tuesday flipped both the state Senate and the House of Delegates, meaning they will have control of both the governor’s office and the legislature for the first time in more than two decades.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate, but Virginia has been trending blue for years thanks to growth in more diverse, liberal suburbs and cities, and population declines in more rural, conservative areas.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, was not up for reelection Tuesday but actively campaigned for Democrats in his state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have promised that, with control of the state legislature, they could pass an agenda that Republicans have blocked for years, including stricter gun laws and a higher minimum wage. They also have aimed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, making Virginia the final state needed for possible passage of the gender-equality measure.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.