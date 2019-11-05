Virginia cyclist who flipped off Trump's motorcade appears to have won race for local office

The female cyclist who flipped off President Trump’s motorcade last year appears to have the lead and will likely unseat the Republican incumbent in a local election in Northern Virginia on Tuesday.

Juli Briskman, 51, ran against Suzanne M. Volpe, a Republican who represents the Algonkian District on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Briskman was overtaking Volpe in Tuesday night's polls, garnering 54.16 percent of the votes tallied from 11 of 12 precincts, according to the unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Republicans have dominated the board in an otherwise blue county that has largely voted for Democratic candidates in state and federal elections. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county by 17 percentage points.

Neither Briskman nor Volpe immediately returned Fox News' request for comment on the election results.

Briskman launched her campaign for office after she was fired from a government contracting firm for violating the “code of conduct policy." She'd revealed to her bosses at Virginia-based Akima LLC that she was the woman in a viral photo on social media who was flipping off President Trump's motorcade.

An individual on behalf of Briskman launched a GoFundMe campaign for her, which raised nearly $140,000 in donations, and Briskman unsuccessfully sued the company for violating her First Amendment rights. “We have a right to peacefully protest and criticize and express dissent toward our government,” she told The Washington Post at the time.

"I think the Constitution grants me that privilege,” she said.

After her case was dismissed, she announced that she would run for local office “because I feel I can more successfully effect change by serving in local government than by fighting an uphill battle in unfriendly courts,” she wrote in a post on her crowdfunding page.

