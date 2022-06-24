Two mothers, two views: the fight over Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two mothers, each on different sides of the debate over Roe v. Wade, spoke to Fox News Digital as America awaits a Supreme Court decision on the fate of abortion laws.

Last month, Politico published a leaked draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion. The case before the Supreme Court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, stems from a dispute over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks.

Melissa Manion, a mother from Connecticut, told Fox News, "There would be no difference between ending the life of the 1-year-old or ending the life of the 15-week-old or 20-week-old or 24-week-old."

"I still see it as a child," she said.

Nadia Hussain, a mother from New Jersey, said, "The worst racism issue in this country is going to be exacerbated by taking away abortion care."

"I don't want to see Black people suffer, Brown people suffer … poor people suffer and just continue cycles of poverty," Hussain said. "I don't want to see that, but unfortunately, if Roe v. Wade falls that's what's going to happen."

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that 61% of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal all or most of the time, while 37% say it should be illegal all or most of the time.

The Roe v. Wade decision "never should have been made in the first place," said Manion.

Hussain told Fox News that if Roe v. Wade does get overturned "It's going to kill women."

"It's going to also lead to another point where we say, 'Well, you can't even have plan B, you can't have contraceptive,'" she continued.

As the Supreme Court continues to finalize its ruling in Dobbs and several other cases before its summer recess, the investigation into who leaked the draft opinion by court officials is ongoing.

There are less than 10 cases left to be decided before the Supreme Court's term ends.

Kelly Laco and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.