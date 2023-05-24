Twitter Spaces crashes repeatedly during DeSantis 2024 announcement

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign announcement was mired by repeated technical glitches on Twitter Wednesday evening, in a black eye for the social media platform.

The highly-anticipated announcement, set to be made via a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks on Twitter's "Spaces" feature, was delayed as it appeared the platform was overwhelmed. Twitter's mobile app repeatedly crashed and users complained that they were unable to hear the broadcast.

Nearly 700,000 users logged in to hear the announcement roughly 20 minutes after it was launched. The event was then abruptly shut down without explanation.

"The servers are straining somewhat," Musk was heard saying at one point.

Twitter users pummeled Musk over the botched rollout, and Democrats were quick to capitalize.

President Biden tweeted out a fundraising page with the caption: "This link works."

