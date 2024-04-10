Trump visits Atlanta Chick-fil-A, buys customers chicken and shakes

Former President Donald Trump, while out on the campaign trail, stopped by an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant where he chatted with staff and treated customers inside the store to chicken and milkshakes on Wednesday.

In one video, Trump is seen surrounded by a group of suit-wearing individuals.

The former president flattered crew members and customers while having his picture taken with them and asking if everyone was having a good time.

In another video posted by the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump asked the restaurant staff for 30 milkshakes and some chicken before telling them he was going to take care of all the customers.

FIRST ON FOX: CRUZ HAULS IN NEARLY $10 MILLION PAST THREE MONTHS IN BRUISING RE-ELECTION BID

"So, is this good?" he asked, to which the staff replied with a yes and a nod.

He then asked the staff members if they were making a lot of money and if they were going to get rich.

Of the 30 milkshakes, Trump told the staff he was going to hand them out to the customers and take some for his entourage.

TRUMP WORKS TO CATCH UP WITH BIDEN IN 2024 CASH DASH

The person capturing the moment on video pointed out to the former president that Chick-fil-A was a "great American franchise."



"It is. It’s a great franchise. The owner is a great man who is a member of one of my clubs, and he’s fantastic," Trump said. "They do very well, and they’re closed on Sunday."

The videographer then jokingly said, "It’s the Lord’s chicken," and Trump agreed.

"It’s the Lord’s chicken, you’re right," he said. "It’s good chicken, too."

TRUMP COULD HAUL IN MASSIVE AMOUNT OF CAMPAIGN CASH DURING ATLANTA, ORLANDO FUNDRAISING SWING: WHAT TO KNOW

Trump then started handing out the shakes to customers who wanted one.

The presidential candidate is expected to haul in roughly $15 million at top dollar fundraisers on Wednesday in Atlanta and Orlando, Florida.

His first stop was Atlanta, and he was scheduled to meet with some of Georgia’s most prominent MAGA supporters, including Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who both narrowly lost their seats in January 2021.

Trump was also expected to meet with Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and beer, wine and spirits magnate Don Leeburn III.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When he finishes in Atlanta, Trump is expected to go to Orlando where attorney Dan Newlin will host a fundraiser at his home for the former president.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.