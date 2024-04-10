Trump could haul in massive amount of campaign cash during Atlanta, Orlando fundraising swing: what to know

Former President Trump may haul in roughly $15 million at top dollar fundraisers Wednesday in Atlanta and Orlando, Florida, as the former president takes a big bite out of President Biden's formidable campaign cash advantage in their 2024 election rematch.

"My father has two fundraisers today….they’ll raise $15 million today. They’ve never seen fundraising numbers like this in the history of the Republican Party," the former president's son, Eric Trump, highlighted in an interview Wednesday morning on Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

Trump's first stop is Atlanta, where he is expected to huddle with some of Georgia's most prominent MAGA supporters.

Among them are former Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Trump allies who both narrowly lost their seats in the state's twin Senate runoffs in January 2021, and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and beer, wine, and spirits magnate Don Leebern III.

Attendees are paying $6,600 to land a seat at the fundraiser. Photos with Trump run $25,000 a couple, and those dishing out $250,000 to land on the host committee will obtain more access to the former president.

Popular Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other mainstream conservative leaders in the state, who have clashed with Trump in the past and offered lukewarm endorsements after the former president clinched the 2024 GOP nomination, are not attending the fundraiser.

Trump's next stop is Orlando, where attorney Dan Newlin is hosting a fundraiser at his home for the former president.

Trump raked in over $50 million on Saturday at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, at the home of billionaire investor and hedge fund founder John Paulson, which was the kickoff event for the recently formed Donald J. Trump National Committee, a joint effort between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The haul was the most money ever brought in at a single fundraising event, and shattered a record set just a week and a half earlier, when Biden raised over $25 million as he was joined by former Presidents Obama and Clinton at a star-studded gala at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

The Palm Beach gala featured former first lady Melania Trump and three of Trump's former 2024 GOP presidential primary opponents who have since endorsed him – Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The fundraiser was a further sign of the coalescing of much of the Republican donor class around Trump, now that he has clinched the GOP nomination and is the party's presumptive presidential nominee. The former president's political team called the fundraiser a "come home to Trump" moment.

Trump has long had strained relations with some in the Republican Party's donor class, but he has worked hard in recent months to improve ties. He has hosted some of these major contributors in the past two months.

"There's no question that most of the major donors who were with [Ron] DeSantis or [Nikki] Haley are coming on board and rallying around the president. I think everybody realizes what's at stake in the 2024 elections," Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks, who has close ties to the donor class, told Fox News recently.

One reason Trump faces such a large fundraising deficit to Biden is that the president has been able to raise money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state parties across the country.

However, the joint fundraising committee set up last month by the Trump campaign and the RNC now allows them to similarly coordinate among themselves and with state GOP chapters from coast to coast.

The committee was formed after the former president and his campaign team, after clinching the GOP nomination, took control of the RNC and installed allies – including Whatley and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump – in the national party committee's top leadership positions. Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita is simultaneously serving as the RNC chief of staff.

Trump and the RNC highlighted two weeks ago that they brought in $65.6 million in March and ended the month with $93.1 million in cash on hand. The figures include money raised by a number of fundraising committees.

However, hours before Trump's Palm Beach fundraising gala, the Biden campaign announced that they hauled in over $187 million during the first three months of this year, including more than $90 million in March. They also touted that they have a massive $192 million cash on hand.