Trump supporter Elon Musk offers massive hourly pay to those working to increase voter turnout

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s political action committee is offering a starting salary of $30 an hour to individuals seeking to increase voter registration and turnout, the PAC’s website shows.

"JOIN OUR TEAM," Musk-founded America PAC reads on its website. "Email us if you are interested in working on increasing voter registration and voter turnout. Pay starts at $30 per hour, with bonuses for performance."

Musk endorsed former President Trump earlier this summer as the 45th president seeks to again win the Oval Office. The Tesla founder joined Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening as Trump made a historic return to the town following an assassination attempt that left him bloodied and injured on July 13 during a rally.

"I think it’s the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election. The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms… They want to take away your right to vote effectively," Musk told the crowd on Saturday.

Musk repeatedly encouraged the crowds to get everyone in their social circles and beyond to register and vote come Election Day.

"And honestly, you want to just be a pest. Just be a pest to everyone. You know, people on the street everywhere," he said.

"Fight, fight, fight, vote, vote, vote," Musk added, referring to how Trump shouted "fight, fight, fight" to the crowds after he was shot in the ear in July.

His comments follow closely with the mission of his America PAC, which says it works to promote "free speech, free markets, and a merit-based society." Musk launched the super PAC’s website last month to bolster canvassing efforts in key battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, as well as in individual competitive districts across the country.

The PAC was officially formed earlier in the summer, with Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings from late last month showing the America PAC has already invested at least $2.4 million in more than a dozen key congressional races. Musk said in July he planned to commit about $45 million a month to the super PAC.

Social media commenters took note of the canvassing efforts through the America PAC, underscoring the high hourly pay, which is a more than a 300% increase compared to the federal hourly minimum wage of $7.25.

Turning Point Action and America PAC joined forces in Wisconsin, Politico reported last week, to help bolster the Republican Party's get-out-the-vote ground game.

"We’ve always known bodies in the field equals ballots in the box," Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point, told Politico. "This partnership will be a major lift to our efforts to ensure our ballot chasers are able to maximize their impact in Wisconsin."

Musk, who has described himself as a "historically moderate Democrat," hosted Trump for a two-hour conversation streamed on X in August that included the 45th president speaking at length about immigration woes, spiraling inflation issues, the assassination attempt against his life, and policies he would implement if he wins on Nov. 5.