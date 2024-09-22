Expand / Collapse search
Campaigning

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC launches website to increase canvassers in battleground states

The super PAC is focused on critical swing states and competitive congressional districts

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Trump vows to win New York in November as Fox News poll indicates tightening race Video

Trump vows to win New York in November as Fox News poll indicates tightening race

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed the contrast between former President Donald Trump's and VP Kamala Harris' policies as the latest Fox News poll indicates the pair are neck-and-neck.

A conservative super PAC backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a website over the weekend, enabling supporters to canvass in support of Republican presidential nominee former President Trump and other GOP candidates. 

America PAC operates in key battleground states like Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina. The PAC also operates in more than a dozen competitive districts within normally Democratic strongholds like California and New York. 

Musk at Netanyahu Congress address

Elon Musk is seen during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol, July 24.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to its website, America PAC aims to "promote free speech, free markets, and a merit-based society." 

MAYOR OF MUSLIM-MAJORITY MICHIGAN CITY ENDORSES TRUMP: ‘RIGHT CHOICE FOR THIS CRITICAL TIME’

Trump on stage at Uniondale, NY rally

Trump speaks at a rally Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"Together, we’ll ensure that every vote counts towards a stronger, more vibrant America," reads America PAC’s website. 

The new website enables anyone in the U.S. to sign up and be deployed to one of these key states or districts for canvassing.   

Election 2024 Trump North Carolina

Supporters arrive before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Wilmington International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Now the largest "get out the vote" outside group in the U.S., America PAC was formed early in the summer and has, according to sources, amassed hundreds of canvassers. The super PAC believes the new website will help scale operations going into the November election, which is just over six weeks away. 

TRUMP-MUSK INTERVIEW: 5 BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TO THE US BORDER CRISIS

Filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show America has already invested at least $2.4 million in more than a dozen key congressional races. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

