Donald Trump
Trump suggests Manhattan DA Bragg 'already dropped the case' against him: 'It's a fake case'

Trump says, 'They have absolutely nothing'

By Jessica Chasmar , Brooke Singman | Fox News
Trump indictment is ‘not a fair fight’: Sen. Ron Johnson Video

Trump indictment is ‘not a fair fight’: Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., joined ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the Biden family and the growing fallout over their alleged foreign business deals. 

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested Saturday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dropped the case against him for alleged campaign finance violations.

"I think they've already dropped the case," Trump told reporters aboard his plane after appearing at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

"It's a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."

When asked for comment about Trump’s claim the case has been dropped, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital: "This has been dropped because everyone knows this was a partisan witch-hunt by a radical, leftist DA that sought to politically weaponize the Justice system to influence an election."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport.

COMER WARNS BRAGG HE MUST TESTIFY AFTER STUMBLING INTO HIS TERRITORY DURING TRUMP PROBE

It was reported last week that Bragg's office would likely issue an indictment for alleged hush-money payments that Trump supposedly made as a presidential candidate in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have demanded that Bragg testify before Congress about the details of his probe.

Former President Donald J. Trump is facing an indictment from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Former President Donald J. Trump is facing an indictment from New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump surrendered at the NY District Attorney's office to face charges on September 8, 2022 in New York City. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump surrendered at the NY District Attorney's office to face charges on September 8, 2022 in New York City.

The D.A's office blasted the Republicans' request in a statement Saturday 

"We evaluate cases in our jurisdiction based on the facts, the law, and the evidence. It is not appropriate for Congress to interfere with pending local investigations," the office said. "This unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors. As always, we will continue to follow the facts and be guided by the rule of law in everything we do."

The office told Fox News Digital that Bragg "stands by" his previous pledge to publicly state the conclusion of the investigation, "whether we conclude our work without bringing charges, or move forward with an indictment."

