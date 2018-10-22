Trump speaks at 'Make America Great Again' rally in Houston

President Trump is scheduled to speak at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Houston, Texas, on Monday night.

In a boost to Republicans ahead of the midterm elections next month, Trump is stumping for Sen. Ted Cruz, who's running for re-election against Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke. The rally is one of a series the president has participated in in recent weeks as he aims to keep GOP control of the Senate and the House.

Ahead of the rally, thousands of supporters were lined up outside of the Toyota Center — some tailgating for more than a day.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that as of 5:32 p.m. local time the stadium was at capacity with 18,000 to 19,000 people inside.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.