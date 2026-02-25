Senate Dem says he left the State of the Union address because he couldn't endure 'hours of Trump's lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., announced that he left President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before it ended on Tuesday night, claiming the speech was riddled with lies.

"Walked out of the State of the Union because I couldn’t sit through hours of Trump’s lies," the senator wrote in a post on X. "Americans know the truth: he’s spiking prices and wrecking our economy. We’re a better country than this."

Warner posted about 17 minutes before the end of the president's remarks. Trump concluded his State of the Union speech at approximately 10:59 p.m., breaking the record for the longest State of the Union address in recent history.

Warner had already suggested before the speech that the president would lie while delivering the address.

"Buckle up for hours of lies tonight from the President. Americans know the truth: he’s wrecking our economy, spending tens of billions on an out-of-control secret police, and lining his own pockets with grift after grift," Warner declared in a post on X ahead of Trump's speech on Tuesday.

Then, during the president's speech, Warner asserted in a post, "We’re hearing more of the same from Trump tonight… endless lies."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday.

JASMINE CROCKETT TRASHES TRUMP, BOYCOTTS HIS SPEECH: ‘THE CURRENT STATE OF OUR UNION IS GRIM’

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., also noted that he walked out of the president's speech.

"Like last year, I gave myself 5 bald-faced lies before I walked out of Trump’s joint address. Less than one hour into his speech, I’m out," he noted in a Tuesday night post.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., said in a video that she "had to leave" the address "early."

"After hearing him make light of the healthcare crisis that he created, and then to not even be serious about prescription drugs, acting like TrumpRx is some real solution, give me a break. It's outrageous. And I couldn't stay in there a moment longer," she declared.

‘SQUAD’ MEMBER WEARS ‘F--- ICE’ PIN ON HOUSE FLOOR DURING TRUMP ADDRESS

Other lawmakers also walked out, reports indicate, while many opted to skip the event entirely. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who held a sign that read, "BLACK PEOPLE AREN'T APES!," was ejected from the chamber.