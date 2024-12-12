Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Trump says Ric Grenell will be 'high up' in administration after report says ex-intel chief will be Iran envoy

Grenell called the Reuters report 'made up' shortly after the exclusive piece was published Wednesday evening

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Sen. Thune commends Trump picks during nomination process: ‘Approaching this the right way’ Video

Sen. Thune commends Trump picks during nomination process: ‘Approaching this the right way’

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., joins ‘The Story’ with his perspective on the Trump transition.

President-elect Trump described Richard "Ric" Grenell, his former acting director of National Intelligence, as a "fabulous person" and "A STAR" in response to a news report about him potentially serving as a special envoy for Iran.

Reuters reported that Trump is considering appointing Grenell to the position, citing "two people familiar with the transition plans." 

"He's definitely in the running," a person familiar with deliberations told the outlet under conditions of anonymity. Grenell, however, said the report is "made up."

Trump shared the Reuters report on Truth Social Wednesday night. While he did not confirm or deny the information in the article, he wrote, "Richard Grenell is a fabulous person, A STAR. He will be someplace, high up!"

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MORE NOMINATIONS, INCLUDING KARI LAKE AS DIRECTOR OF VOICE OF AMERICA BROADCAST

Ric Grenell and Donald Trump at table

President-elect Trump said his former acting intelligence director Ric Grenell will serve in a "high up" position during his second term after a Reuters report said Grenell is being considered for special envoy for Iran. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Grenell shared a link to the Reuters article on his X account on Wednesday evening and denied the information presented.

"Wrong. Again," he wrote. "I hope there’s an actual editor somewhere at @Reuters who is doing journalism. This is made up."

Richard Grenell

Ric Grenell called the Reuters report on him being considered for special envoy for Iran "made up" shortly after the exclusive piece was published Wednesday evening. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Grenell was previously rumored to be a candidate for various spots in Trump's second term, including Secretary of State before Sen. Marco Rubio was appointed and special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict before retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was selected.

GET TO KNOW TRUMP'S CABINET: WHO HAS BEEN PICKED SO FAR?

Whoever is chosen for the Iran position would be responsible for "developing, coordinating, and implementing the State Department's Iran policy," per the job description.

The person would report directly to Rubio – assuming the Senate approves his nomination.

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, campaigning for Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2024 election cycle.

Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, campaigning for Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the 2024 election cycle. (Sarah Rice/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grenell has been a loyal ally to Trump since his first presidential term and often appeared on the 2024 campaign trail to show his support for the now president-elect.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reuters for comment.

More from Politics