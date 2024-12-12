Trump says Ric Grenell will be 'high up' in administration after report says ex-intel chief will be Iran envoy

President-elect Trump described Richard "Ric" Grenell, his former acting director of National Intelligence, as a "fabulous person" and "A STAR" in response to a news report about him potentially serving as a special envoy for Iran.

Reuters reported that Trump is considering appointing Grenell to the position, citing "two people familiar with the transition plans."

"He's definitely in the running," a person familiar with deliberations told the outlet under conditions of anonymity. Grenell, however, said the report is "made up."

Trump shared the Reuters report on Truth Social Wednesday night. While he did not confirm or deny the information in the article, he wrote, "Richard Grenell is a fabulous person, A STAR. He will be someplace, high up!"

Grenell shared a link to the Reuters article on his X account on Wednesday evening and denied the information presented.

"Wrong. Again," he wrote. "I hope there’s an actual editor somewhere at @Reuters who is doing journalism. This is made up."

Grenell was previously rumored to be a candidate for various spots in Trump's second term, including Secretary of State before Sen. Marco Rubio was appointed and special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict before retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was selected.

Whoever is chosen for the Iran position would be responsible for "developing, coordinating, and implementing the State Department's Iran policy," per the job description.

The person would report directly to Rubio – assuming the Senate approves his nomination.

Grenell has been a loyal ally to Trump since his first presidential term and often appeared on the 2024 campaign trail to show his support for the now president-elect.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reuters for comment.