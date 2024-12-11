Expand / Collapse search
Kari Lake

Trump announces more nominations, including Kari Lake as director of Voice of America broadcast

Trump also nominated Dr. Peter Lamelas as ambassador to Argentina and law enforcement veteran Daniel Newlin as ambassador to Colombia

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump Cabinet nominees court senators for support Video

Trump Cabinet nominees court senators for support

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss the efforts of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees to garner support from senators.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated a few more candidates on Wednesday night to serve in various positions during his second term.

He tapped Kari Lake as the next director of the Voice of America, a state-funded U.S. government broadcaster. Lake was a longtime Arizona broadcaster who ran unsuccessfully for public office in 2022 and 2024.

"I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America. She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media," Trump wrote in a release.

Voice of America is an influential broadcast channel that provides news, information and cultural programming in over 40 languages on the Internet, mobile and social media, radio and television.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MORE PICKS, NOMINATES KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE TO SERVE AS AMBASSADOR TO GREECE

Kari Lake

President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Arizona broadcaster Kari Lake, who unsuccessfully ran for public office in 2022 and 2024, as director of the Voice of America broadcast. (Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump also named Dr. Peter Lamelas, a physician, philanthropist, and businessman, as the next U.S. Ambassador to Argentina. Lamelas immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba and founded MD Now Urgent Care in Florida, the state's largest urgent care system.

"As a child, Peter and his family fled communist Cuba and LEGALLY immigrated to the USA, starting with nothing, and achieving the American Dream," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Lamelas was previously appointed to the Department of Justice's Medal of Valor Review Board during Trump's first term and has served as a town commissioner in Manalapan, Florida, and on the state's Board of Medicine.

Dr Peter Lamelas

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Peter Lamelas to be U.S. ambassador to Argentina. (Dr. Peter Lamelas/LinkedIn)

NEW POLL REVEALS WHAT AMERICANS THINK OF TRUMP'S TRANSITION DECISIONS 

Also on Wednesday evening, Trump announced Daniel Newlin, a law enforcement veteran and personal injury attorney, as the next U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. 

In addition to a 28-year career with the Orange County (Florida) Sheriff's Office where he worked as a fugitive detective, Newlin is also a business executive and entrepreneur who founded Dan Newlin Personal Injury Attorneys – the second-largest firm of its kind in the country.

"With his Law Enforcement expertise enabling him to navigate complex international issues, and his business insights fostering economic partnerships, Newlin stands as a powerful advocate for U.S. interests, and a Champion for strengthening ties, and making a difference in the World," Trump wrote.

Daniel Newlin website photo

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Daniel Newlin, law enforcement veteran and personal injury attorney, to be the U.S. ambassador to Colombia. (NewlinLaw.com)

The picks announced Wednesday night are the latest in a long string of nominations the president-elect hopes the Senate will approve.

