Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump revokes former US DHS Secretary Maryorkas’ Secret Service protection

Alejandro Mayorkas joins a growing list of Biden admin and family members who have lost protection from the Secret Service

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Secret Service Director Sean Curran Video

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Secret Service Director Sean Curran

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Sean Curran as the new director of Secret Service, from the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump has revoked former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ Secret Service protection, starting Monday.

The Secret Service confirmed to Fox News Digital that, per an executive memorandum from the president, the protective detail for Mayorkas was discontinued.

No other details were provided, to ensure the integrity of the Secret Service’s operations.

The former secretary’s security protection was revoked a week after Trump announced he was revoking Secret Service protection for former President Biden’s adult children.

TRUMP REVOKES SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION FOR ADULT BIDEN CHILDREN HUNTER AND ASHLEY

Mayorkas briefing Helene

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, during a briefing at the White House in Washington. Louisiana is suing Mayorkas and various federal agencies after an illegal Chinese immigrant allegedly exposed hundreds to a rare TB strain while in detention.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, saying Hunter Biden received Secret Service protection for an "extended period of time."

"There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!" Trump wrote. "Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection."

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP'S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden arrive at federal court

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 6, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Also losing protection was Ashley Biden, Hunter’s sister. Trump noted that 13 agents were assigned to Ashley’s security detail.

"We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden," the Secret Service told Fox News Digital. "The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible."

SECRET SERVICE STRUGGLE TO PROTECT PRESIDENTS WON'T SEE ‘IMMEDIATE’ END EVEN WITH MORE MANPOWER: RETIRED AGENT

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler, PA on Saturday, July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office, the Associated Press reported. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden allowed Baron Trump to keep his Secret Service protection after his 16th birthday. 

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics