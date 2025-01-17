Who is Sean Curran? Head of Trump's personal detail to be nominated for Secret Service director

Sean Curran, the head of President-elect Trump's personal Secret Service security detail, is expected to become the agency's next director.

"President Trump will be naming Sean Curran, who heads his personal detail, to be Secret Service Director," the president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., announced on X Friday.

"Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person to be in this position!"

Curran was among the group of heroic agents who rushed on stage to shield Trump with their bodies during a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left two dead and the candidate with an injury to his ear.

Curran appears next to Trump in a series of photos showing the former and future president returning to his feet, blood running down his face and raising a fist, prompting cheers from the audience.

Three bystanders were shot. They were firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, who died from his injuries; David Dutch, 57; and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom survived.

In the aftermath, Trump praised the members of his personal detail and defended them from criticism.

"Trump wanted someone he could trust, and they clearly have formed a bond after Pennsylvania," said Bill Gage, a former Secret Service agent under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"Even with all of the mistakes in Butler, the mistakes were from the advance team. The agents assigned to Trump and Curran performed exactly as trained."

Curran maintains a low profile but is often pictured at Trump's side.

He even has fans on TikTok.

The attempt on Trump's life led to intense scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service and the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Ronald Rowe Jr. took her place as acting director.

A second failed assassination attempt on Trump in September sounded even more alarms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.