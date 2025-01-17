Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Who is Sean Curran? Head of Trump's personal detail to be nominated for Secret Service director

Donald Trump Jr. announced the move Friday

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Former Carter Secret Service leader reveals favorite memories spent with former president Video

Former Carter Secret Service leader reveals favorite memories spent with former president

Nick Steen, who led former President Carter's Secret Service detail from 2017 to 2019, recalls moments spent with 'South Georgia boy at heart.'

Sean Curran, the head of President-elect Trump's personal Secret Service security detail, is expected to become the agency's next director.

"President Trump will be naming Sean Curran, who heads his personal detail, to be Secret Service Director," the president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., announced on X Friday.

"Sean is a great patriot and will stop all the insanity once and for all. There’s not a better person to be in this position!"

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CHEATLE RESIGNS AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Secret Service Agent Sean Curran is standing to his right. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Curran was among the group of heroic agents who rushed on stage to shield Trump with their bodies during a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, that left two dead and the candidate with an injury to his ear.

Curran appears next to Trump in a series of photos showing the former and future president returning to his feet, blood running down his face and raising a fist, prompting cheers from the audience.

SECRET SERVICE STRUGGLE TO PROTECT PRESIDENTS WON'T SEE ‘IMMEDIATE’ END EVEN WITH MORE MANPOWER: RETIRED AGENT

UFC 309: Ruffy v Llontop

Sean Curran (back left) accompanies President-elect Trump into the arena during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Three bystanders were shot. They were firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, who died from his injuries; David Dutch, 57; and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom survived. 

In the aftermath, Trump praised the members of his personal detail and defended them from criticism.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT LAUGHS, SMILES DURING FIRST COURT APPEARANCE IN FLORIDA

trump curran msg rally

Sean Curran pictured behind President-elect Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (FOX 5 New York)

"Trump wanted someone he could trust, and they clearly have formed a bond after Pennsylvania," said Bill Gage, a former Secret Service agent under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"Even with all of the mistakes in Butler, the mistakes were from the advance team. The agents assigned to Trump and Curran performed exactly as trained."

WITNESS SAW TRUMP ASSASSINATION SUSPECT FLEE BUSHES, TOOK PHOTO OF GETAWAY CAR

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump with Sean Curran in the background

Former President Obama speaks with President-elect Trump during the state funeral service for former President Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2025. Secret Service Agent Sean Curran is seated in the background wearing a blue tie. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

DEM REP DEMANDS SECRET SERVICE EXPAND TRUMP PROTECTIVE PERIMETER: 'UNACCEPTABLE'

Curran maintains a low profile but is often pictured at Trump's side. 

He even has fans on TikTok.

The attempt on Trump's life led to intense scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service and the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Ronald Rowe Jr. took her place as acting director.

President-Elect Trump Meets With Republican Senators In Washington, D.C.

President-elect Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the U.S. Capitol Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A second failed assassination attempt on Trump in September sounded even more alarms. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

