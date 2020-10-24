Trump rallies North Carolina on jam-packed Saturday

President Trump rallied the critical swing state of North Carolina, making the pitch that he's the person to lead an economic comeback and stand with American workers, whereas Joe Biden would hold back progress.

"This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression," Trump said at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, N.C.

During an hour-long rally, Trump painted a rosy picture of the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 223,000 Americans. He said the country is "tired" of hearing about it, and pointed to his own recovery as an example of how Americans can move on.

"I had it. Here I am!" Trump said to the crowd.

Trump's optimistic comments come as the U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day. The total U.S. caseload reported Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump's handling of the coronavirus has been a major issue for Biden, who blames Trump for failing to protect Americans and claims the death toll on Trump's watch disqualifies him from a second term.

But in the final days of the campaign, Trump has gone on offense against Biden, aided by leaked emails purportedly from Hunter Biden's laptop, first published by the New York Post on the son's foreign business dealings.

Trump accused the Biden family of enriching themselves off the former vice president's public office. He brought up the final debate performance Thursday as a stark contrast of candidates' priorities.

"The American people saw a contrast between a 47-year career politician who's seen better days [and] who has used public office to enrich himself ... and a businessman who entered public service," Trump said of himself. "Believe me with me -- it's only a loss of money."

Trump capitalized on Biden's comments during the debate that he wants to "transition" away from oil as bad news for jobs in oil and gas producing states. He also accused the Democrat of trying to cut Social Security. To prove his point he showed a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accusing Biden during a debate of trying to cut senior citizen programs.

“Watch this. The video please," Trump said directing the crowd to a campaign-like commercial. The Trump campaign used this Sanders video at a rally Friday, too, in Florida.

The North Carolina stop is the second in a total of five the commander-in-chief planned for Saturday in the final sprint to the Nov. 3 election.

Trump praised his supporters for working hard, following the laws and supporting their community.

"You give your love and your loyalty to your country," Trump said. "But now you finally have a government and a president that is loyal to you."

He gave a special shout to Native American supporters in the crowd and talked of his federal policies for them. "I love the sound of that drum," Trump said to the enthusiastic drum beating in the audience.

It was a sunny, warm day outside in Lumberton and the suit-and-tie wearing Trump told the crowd he was “baking in the sun” and marveled how his hair gets “even more blonde” in the sunlight.

“Does anybody have some sun protection for your president?” Trump quipped.

Trump started his day in Florida where he voted for himself at an early polling place. Later Saturday, he'll rally supporters in Ohio and Wisconsin before heading to the White House for the night.

Meanwhile, Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania where he made the case he's best equipped to defeat the virus and address the concerns of working Americans.

"He thinks Wall Street built this country," Biden said of Trump. "But you and I know who really built this country, families like mine, working people built it, the middle class. And unions built the middle class."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.