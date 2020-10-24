Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Trump casts his ballot in Florida, braces for marathon weekend of rallies 10 days before election

Trump switched his official residence to his private club at Mar-a-Lago from New York last year

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Trump votes in person in West Palm Beach, FloridaVideo

Trump votes in person in West Palm Beach, Florida

President Trump cast his ballot early in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, telling a group of supporters: "I voted for a guy named Trump."

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP, BIDEN CAMPAIGNS MOVE INTO FINAL STRETCH AFTER DEBATE

Trump switched his official residence to his private club at Mar-a-Lago from New York last year, after complaining that politicians in his home state have treated him unfairly. 

Trump cast absentee ballots during the presidential primary in March and again in the primary election in August. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dropped off their absentee ballots Friday at a site in Indianapolis. 

The president made the rounds to two predominantly red regions in the state -- The Villages, a retirement community located north of Orlando, and Pensacola -- on Friday to kick off a weekend of marathon campaigning.

EARLY VOTING SHOWS DEMOCRATS LEADING REPUBLICANS IN HISTORIC BATTLEGROUND STATES

“To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in the Sunshine state during a rally on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

Despite surging numbers of coronavirus cases -- which soared above 80,000 in the country shattering single-day records on Friday and highlighting an alarming uptick in several Midwest states -- Trump will make the rounds to battleground states, stumping in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin in the final 10 days of the campaign.

Former President Barack Obama will rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Miami on Saturday as well. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CONCERNS RISE AS CORONAVIRUS, FLU SEASON OVERLAP

Biden, meanwhile, will hold a pair of drive-in events in Bucks County, part of suburban Philadelphia that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin, and Luzerne County, a blue-collar area that twice voted for Obama but went overwhelmingly for Trump four years ago. Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the Luzerne event.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election