Trump misfires, tweets American Farm Bureau speech in wrong city

President Trump promoted his upcoming speech to the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention on social media Monday – but tagged the wrong city.

“Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee. Love our farmers, love Tennessee – a great combination! See you in a little while,” Trump said in the since-deleted tweet.

The convention is actually being held in New Orleans. It took place in Nashville last year, with Trump speaking then, too.

The visit comes as the government remains partially shuttered, with Trump and Democrats at an impasse over funding for a wall the president wants to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border. About 800,000 federal employees have either been idled or are working without pay as some government functions remain suspended.

With low prices and the ongoing trade dispute with China, farmers, too, have been impacted by the shutdown; the Agriculture Department (USDA) had to delay releasing key crop reports crucial for farmers to plan upcoming crop seasons.

The USDA did, however, extend a deadline for farmers to apply for payments to offset losses they incurred due to the trade dispute.

“There's a lot of uncertainty right now,” Kyle McCann, Lousiana Farm Bureau Federation associate commodity director and director of national affairs, told WWL-TV.

Doors to the convention opened at 7:30 a.m. Monday ahead of Trump’s speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.