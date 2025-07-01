Trump to meet with Netanyahu as he pushes for ceasefire between Israel, Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, according to an administration official.

Trump is also pushing for Israel to reach a ceasefire with Gaza, and told reporters Tuesday that a ceasefire was likely in the next week.

"We hope it's going to happen, and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

An administration official confirmed Netanyahu’s visit to Fox News Digital.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that Trump is seeking to resolve the conflict between both Israel and Gaza and secure the release of the remaining American hostages in Gaza.

"It's heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war," Leavitt said. "And the president wants to see it end. He wants to save lives and, however, the main priority for the president also remains to bring all of the hostages home out of Gaza. As you know, his tireless effort has brought home many of the hostages, including all of the American hostages who were held there."

The visit comes shortly after Trump expressed his disapproval with Israel, after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on June 24.

However, both sides quickly launched accusations that the other had violated the agreement, prompting Trump to tell reporters that both had failed to uphold the terms of the deal.

"I’m not happy with them," Trump said at the White House on June 24. "I’m not happy with Iran either, but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning."

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House comes after Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer visited Washington Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.