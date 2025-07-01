Expand / Collapse search
Trump to meet with Netanyahu as he pushes for ceasefire between Israel, Gaza

Trump said he is aiming for a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Gaza 'next week'

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
Israeli officials weigh ceasefire deal to end war in Gaza Video

Israeli officials weigh ceasefire deal to end war in Gaza

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the possible ceasefire deal addressing the war in Gaza and how President Donald Trump is aiming to expand the Abraham Accords. The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in.

President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, according to an administration official. 

Trump is also pushing for Israel to reach a ceasefire with Gaza, and told reporters Tuesday that a ceasefire was likely in the next week.

"We hope it's going to happen, and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week," Trump told reporters Tuesday. 

An administration official confirmed Netanyahu’s visit to Fox News Digital. 

President Trump talks to reporters outside the White House on July 1, 2025. 

President Trump talks to reporters outside the White House on July 1, 2025.  (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that Trump is seeking to resolve the conflict between both Israel and Gaza and secure the release of the remaining American hostages in Gaza. 

"It's heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war," Leavitt said. "And the president wants to see it end. He wants to save lives and, however, the main priority for the president also remains to bring all of the hostages home out of Gaza. As you know, his tireless effort has brought home many of the hostages, including all of the American hostages who were held there." 

Karoline Leavitt taking questions at the White House on June 30

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that Trump is seeking to resolve the conflict between both Israel and Gaza.  (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

The visit comes shortly after Trump expressed his disapproval with Israel, after Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on June 24. 

However, both sides quickly launched accusations that the other had violated the agreement, prompting Trump to tell reporters that both had failed to uphold the terms of the deal. 

Trump meets with Netanyahu in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump talks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting where Trump announced nuclear talks with Iran, Washington, April 7, 2025.  (Kevin Mohatt/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters)

"I’m not happy with them," Trump said at the White House on June 24. "I’m not happy with Iran either, but I’m really unhappy with Israel going out this morning."

Netanyahu’s visit to the White House comes after Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer visited Washington Monday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 