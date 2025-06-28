Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF kills key Hamas founder deemed an 'orchestrator' of Oct 7 terror attack in Israel

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was actively working to rebuild Hamas' organizational systems damaged during the war

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published
close
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday confirmed that they had "eliminated" one of the founders of Hamas in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (ISA). 

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a senior figure in Hamas’ military wing, was killed in Gaza City in an airstrike in the Sabra on Friday, the IDF said. 

Issa’s current role in the Hamas military wing was as head of combat support headquarters, and he led force-buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip, served as head of the training headquarters and was a member of Hamas’ General Security Council.

WHO WERE TWO OF THE TOP IRANIAN GENERALS KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKES?

Split of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa and Hamas militants

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that they had killed one of the founders of Hamas, Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, right, in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency.  (Getty Images / IDF)

He played a "significant role in the planning and execution of the brutal October 7th massacre," the IDF said, and over the past few days he has helped plan attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

TOP HAMAS TERROR LEADER KILLED IN 'PRECISE STRIKE' BY ISRAEL: IDF

Gaza Strip on June 28

The IDF said it killed Hamas leader Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa following an airstrike in Gaza City on Friday. (Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images)

Issa was also attempting to rebuild Hamas’ organizational systems that were damaged by Israel during the war. 

The news comes on the heels of Israel’s conflict with Iran during which the IDF killed multiple military leaders, including Saeed Izadi, an Iranian commander who for years helped arm and fund Hamas on behalf of the regime. 

TERROR IN GAZA: HAMAS OFFERS BOUNTIES TO KILL US AND LOCAL AID WORKERS, GROUP SAYS

Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa

IDF announcement of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa' killing. (@idfonline via X)

Izadi was also "one of the orchestrators" of the Oct. 7 attack, the IDF said. 