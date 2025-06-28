Terror in Gaza: Hamas offers bounties to kill US and local aid workers, group says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE — The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is facing a new threat as Hamas terrorists place bounties on the heads of its workers, including U.S. security personnel and local aid staff. According to GHF, Hamas is offering monetary rewards to anyone who kills or injures the organization’s workers.

"We are aware of credible reports that Hamas is openly targeting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and those who work with us. According to these reports, Hamas has placed bounties on both our American security personnel and Palestinian aid workers—offering cash rewards to anyone who injures or kills them," GHF said in a statement provided exclusively to Fox News Digital.

"The targets of Hamas’s brutality are heroes who are simply trying to feed the people of Gaza in the middle of a war."

GHF also said that Hamas has positioned "armed operatives" near humanitarian zones in an apparent attempt to "disrupt the only functioning aid delivery system in Gaza."

Earlier this month, Hamas launched a deadly attack on GHF workers, leaving 12 dead. The organization said Hamas also tortured others. The victims were local workers, according to GHF.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee issued a statement on the bounties and criticized the United Nations’ silence on Hamas brutality.

"Last month [President Trump] told us to get food to civilians in Gaza, but DON'T let Hamas steal it," Huckabee wrote on X. "NOT always pretty, but 800k+ unique recipients of food & 1ST TIME they [have] received food FREE since start of war. Hamas has stolen or taxed it & now w/ GHF they CAN'T! Hamas' main tool to control Gaza is GONE. Hamas has put a bounty on the heads of everyone at GHF — Gazans [and] Americans. The UN remains SILENT."

In response to Huckabee’s statement, GHF Executive Chairman Rev. Johnnie Moore wrote in his own post on X that reports of the Hamas bounties are based on "new and credible information received today."

"Hamas would be very unwise to test the resolve of [President Donald Trump]," Moore wrote.

GHF is demanding the international community break its silence on Hamas’ treatment of the organization’s local workers and the American security personnel, many of whom are U.S. veterans.

"Hamas, through these violent and escalating threats, is showing the world it prefers chaos and starvation to peace and aid," GHF wrote. "We call on international leaders and aid groups to stand with us and with the people of Gaza. The people of Gaza, who show up to our sites every day in defiance of Hamas’s threats and brutality, deserve it."

GHF said it has been able to distribute approximately 49,915,822 meals so far. The organization recently received a funding boost after the U.S. State Department announced it had approved $30 million in funding for the group.

"We call on other countries to also support the GHF, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and its critical work," State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Piggot said in a briefing on June 26. "From day one, we said we are open to creative solutions that securely provide aid to those in Gaza and protects Israel. The support is simply the latest iteration of President Trump’s and Secretary Rubio’s pursuit of peace in the region."