Trump to hold rally Tuesday in celebration of first 100 days, Leavitt says

Trump won Michigan last year after losing it in 2020

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump notices 'Let's Go Brandon' sticker during Oval Office event: 'Who is that?' Video

Trump notices 'Let's Go Brandon' sticker during Oval Office event: 'Who is that?'

President Donald Trump stopped to ask a wounded veteran about a sticker featuring Joe Biden and the phrase "Let's Go Brandon" during an Executive Order signing event in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump is slated to hold a rally in Michigan next week in celebration of the first 100 days of his second term in office, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted in a post on X.

"President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the FIRST 100 DAYS!" Leavitt declared in the tweet.

Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20, is the second U.S. president elected to two non-consecutive terms — the first was President Grover Cleveland in the 19th century.

FOX NEWS POLL: THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SECOND TERM

Donald Trump dances at rally in 2024

U.S. Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump dances during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Center on Oct. 13, 2024 (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Trump won the state of Michigan in 2016 and 2024, but lost it in 2020.

His 2016 win in the state snapped a lengthy Republican losing streak — the last time Michigan had gone to a Republican in a presidential contest was in 1988.

REPUBLICAN REP. JOHN JAMES ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR: ‘MAKE MICHIGAN GREAT AGAIN’

Trump does 'The Trump Dance' with the Village People Video

"There is no better place to celebrate Day 100 than Macomb County," House GOP conference chair Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., declared in a post on X, adding, "Welcome, @POTUS!

Rep. John James, R-Mich., said in a tweet, "Macomb County is honored to welcome President @realDonaldTrump back to MICHIGAN to celebrate the first 100 days of America’s New Golden Age. Together, we will Make Michigan Great Again."

TRUMP PRAISES DEM GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER AFTER SLAMMING HER LAST YEAR: ‘VERY GOOD PERSON’

Trump praises Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during Oval Office remarks Video

James launched a gubernatorial bid earlier this month.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

