Trump praises Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after slamming her last year: 'Very good person'

President Donald Trump said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has "done an excellent job" and called her a "very good person" during remarks on Wednesday.

"We’re honored to have, uh, Gretchen Whitmer," he said before going on to praise the Democratic governor.

The president apparently made the comments while Whitmer was in the Oval Office.

TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL’ TAX AGENDA SCORES MAJOR VICTORY IN HOUSE DESPITE GOP REBELLION THREATS

The president's glowing remarks stood in stark contrast to his assertion last year that she is a "terrible governor."

"President Trump will always put party aside to put America first! As the President has said, he is a president for all Americans, and is willing to come to the table with any state officials that want to make America greater," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"Governor Whitmer recognizes that the President is flooding Michigan with more jobs, new investments, and economic prosperity—great achievements every governor should want for their state."

HARRIS LAUNCHED ‘DARK-ARTS OPERATION’ AGAINST OPPONENTS FOR VP SPOT IN 2020, NEW BOOK CLAIMS

Whitmer backed then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 White House contest.

But the governor met with Trump on Wednesday.

"At the White House today, Governor Whitmer had a meeting with Speaker Hall and President Trump to discuss the northern Michigan ice storm, investing in Michigan’s defense assets, like Selfridge Air National Guard Base, tariffs and the importance of creating good-paying American jobs and bringing back critical supply chains, and keeping our Great Lakes clean and safe," a Whitmer spokesperson noted in a statement, referring to Wednesday.



"Governor Whitmer thanks President Trump for his acknowledgements on protecting the Great Lakes from invasive carp, his work on Selfridge, and his openness to our request for help in northern Michigan.

GRETCHEN WHITMER SOUNDS OFF ON PUSH TO CONDEMN US SUPREME COURT'S GAY MARRIAGE RULING: ‘HELL NO’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This morning, the governor delivered a speech in Washington, D.C. about the devastating effects tariffs were having on Michiganders -- from companies increasing prices and laying off workers to retirement accounts being wiped out. This afternoon the 90-day pause was announced, and that is a step in the right direction and will provide relief to so many businesses across the state, but we remain concerned about tariffs that will hurt American auto companies," the statement noted.