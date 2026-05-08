Where Trump, GOP vs Democrats redistricting battle heads next in wake of key court rulings

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President Donald Trump and Republicans are hailing the blockbuster ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court to strike down the state's congressional redistricting ballot measure, which was a major setback for Democrats in the battle for the U.S. House majority.

"Huge win for the Republican Party," the president proclaimed in a social media post on Friday minutes after Virginia's highest court struck down the referendum passed by voters last month.

The new map drawn by the Virginia legislature would have given Democrats four more left-leaning House districts in the Commonwealth ahead of this year's midterm elections, when Republicans will be defending their razor-thin majority in the chamber.

The Virginia ruling, along with the recent opinion by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court to slash a key Voting Rights Act protection, is giving Trump and the GOP a major boost in their ongoing political fight with Democrats to redraw congressional district maps ahead of the midterms. At stake in this nationwide redistricting showdown is which party will control the House during the final two years of Trump's second term in the White House.

BLOCKBUSTER RULING: VIRGINIA SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN DEMOCRAT-BACKED CONGRESSIONAL MAP

In Virginia, the decision means the map used in the 2024 elections will stay in place for the 2026 ballot box showdowns. Democrats currently control the state's U.S. House delegation by a 6-5 margin. The now overturned map could have resulted in a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in the blue-leaning but competitive state.

In the wake of their latest legal setback, House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said, "We are exploring all options to overturn this shocking decision."

And the House minority leader vowed, "No matter what it takes, House Democrats will win in November so we can help rescue this nation from the extremism being unleashed by Donald Trump and Republicans."

But the 2026 redistricting wars are far from over, and the political landscape may get even rougher for Democrats going forward.

Here's where things stand.

Louisiana

The Supreme Court's decision reshaped the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act by ruling that race should not dictate the redrawing of legislative district maps. And the opinion specifically ruled that Louisiana's congressional district map was unconstitutional.

Last week, the Supreme Court said that its decision declaring Louisiana's map unconstitutional should go into effect immediately, breaking with its usual procedure of waiting roughly a month before its opinions become official.

That cleared the way for the GOP-controlled state legislature to begin the process of redrawing the map, and hearings got underway on Friday.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, a top Trump ally, took swift action in the immediate aftermath of the high court's ruling, when he delayed the May 16 U.S. House primary elections in Louisiana.

Louisiana Republicans are aiming to erase one or both of the two Black-majority House seats, which are represented by Democrats.

Tennessee

Republicans in Tennessee moved even faster.

The GOP-dominated Tennessee legislature on Thursday quickly adopted a new map that would eliminate the only Democrat-controlled congressional district in the state, and would likely give Republicans control of all nine districts.

TENN GOV LEE CALLS SPECIAL SESSION TO REDRAW HOUSE MAP IN GOP'S FAVOR 9-0

GOP Gov. Bill Lee quickly signed the new maps into law.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents the majority Black district that's being carved up, vowed legal action.

"Trump knows he HAS TO rig the game to keep his majority in November. And the TN GOP was willing to go along with it. It’s shameful," Cohen wrote on social media. "Next stop is the courts."

Alabama

Lawmakers in the Alabama legislature , where the GOP holds a supermajority in both chambers, are advancing legislation as they met this past week in a special session focused on redistricting. The new maps may result in eliminating one or both of the state's two blue-leaning U.S. House districts.

The special session was called by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

But any new map passed by Alabama lawmakers will need to be greenlit by the Supreme Court. That's because Alabama is currently prohibited by the high court from redistricting until 2030. It's unclear if the court will lift its injunction.

Protests rocked both the Alabama and Tennessee legislatures as Republican lawmakers pushed forward the new maps.

South Carolina

In South Carolina, the GOP-controlled legislature returns in special session on Monday, as Republican lawmakers consider a new map that could put longtime Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only Democrat in the state's seven-person House delegation, out of a job.

Georgia

Republicans in Georgia are divided over GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia's decision not to call state lawmakers back into a special session on redistricting.

The state's primary is on May 19 and early voting is already underway in Georgia.

Florida

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill passed last week by the GOP-dominated state legislature that redraws the red-leaning state's congressional districts, adding four more right-leaning seats by eliminating districts currently controlled by Democrats.

Republicans currently control Florida's U.S. House delegation by a 20-8 margin.

How we got here

The battle over the maps ignited last spring when Trump, aiming to prevent what happened during his first term in the White House when Democrats reclaimed the House majority in the 2018 midterms, first floated the idea of rare, but not unheard of, mid-decade congressional redistricting.

The mission was simple: redraw congressional district maps in red states to pad the GOP's fragile House majority to keep control of the chamber in the midterms, when the party in power traditionally faces political headwinds and loses seats.

When asked by reporters last summer about his plan to add Republican-leaning House seats across the country, the president said, "Texas will be the biggest one. And that’ll be five."

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas called a special session of the GOP-dominated state legislature to pass the new map.

But Democratic state lawmakers, who broke quorum for two weeks as they fled Texas in a bid to delay the passage of the redistricting bill, energized Democrats across the country. Among those leading the fight against Trump's redistricting was Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California.

California voters in November overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, a ballot initiative that temporarily sidetracked the left-leaning state's nonpartisan redistricting commission and returned the power to draw the congressional maps to the Democratic-dominated legislature.

That led to five more Democratic-leaning congressional districts in California, which aimed to counter the move by Texas to redraw their maps.

But the fight quickly spread beyond Texas and California.

Republican-controlled Missouri and Ohio and swing state North Carolina, where the GOP dominates the legislature, drew new maps as part of the president's push.

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But in blows to Republicans, a Utah district judge late last year rejected a congressional district map drawn by the state's GOP-dominated legislature and instead approved an alternate that will create a Democratic-leaning district ahead of the midterms.

And Republicans in Indiana's Senate in December defied Trump, shooting down a redistricting bill that had passed the state House.

Facing the president's wrath, five of those Republican state senators in Indiana were ousted by Trump-backed challengers in last week's GOP primary.