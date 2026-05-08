Virginia Supreme Court rules on new congressional map

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The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday invalidated a new, voter-approved redistricting map, delivering a significant victory for Republicans in the state ahead of the fast-approaching 2026 midterm elections.

"We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia," the Virginia Supreme Court said in the ruling. "This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy."

The Virginia Supreme Court heard oral arguments last month over the newly passed congressional map, which voters in the state approved by a narrow 51% to 49% margin.

The ballot measure would have given the Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature — rather than the state's current nonpartisan commission — temporary redistricting power through 2030.

It was also expected to yield a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation , up from their current 6-5 edge.

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