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Politics

Virginia Supreme Court rules on new congressional map

GOP lawmakers argued the map was an 'unconstitutional power grab'

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
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Virginia redistricting map ruled unconstitutional, sparking nationwide debate Video

Virginia redistricting map ruled unconstitutional, sparking nationwide debate

Republicans in Virginia celebrate a circuit court ruling that the Democrat-led redistricting map was unconstitutional. Salena Zito, a Pittsburgh-based columnist, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to react.

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The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday invalidated a new, voter-approved redistricting map, delivering a significant victory for Republicans in the state ahead of the fast-approaching 2026 midterm elections.

"We hold that the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia," the Virginia Supreme Court said in the ruling. "This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy."

The Virginia Supreme Court heard oral arguments last month over the newly passed congressional map, which voters in the state approved by a narrow 51% to 49% margin.

The ballot measure would have given  the Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature — rather than the state's current nonpartisan commission — temporary redistricting power through 2030.

It was also expected to yield a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation, up from their current 6-5 edge.

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This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

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