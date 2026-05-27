Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump compares Dem Senate candidate to freckle-faced cartoon character, promises to campaign for Paxton

Trump previously made the same comparison about Pete Buttigieg during the 2019 presidential race

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
close
Paxton thanks Trump, targets Talarico after Texas GOP primary win Video

Paxton thanks Trump, targets Talarico after Texas GOP primary win

In his first post-victory interview with Fox News Digital, Ken Paxton thanked President Trump for his endorsement, predicted Cornyn supporters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump compared Democrat Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to MAD Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman on Wednesday while separately vowing to campaign for his Republican challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Paxton, who gained Trump's endorsement just one week ago, defeated longtime GOP Sen. John Cornyn in Tuesday's runoff election for the Republican nomination. In a post on Truth Social, Trump congratulated Paxton on his "tremendous win", and also Cornyn for "having run a strong and powerful race but, more importantly, having had a truly great career." 

"His opponent, Alfred E. Neuman, may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen," Trump then said about Talarico, a state representative. 

"A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas," Trump also claimed.

TRUMP ROASTS DEM CANDIDATE AS UNELECTABLE FOR CARDINAL SIN IN TEXAS

Alfred E. Neuman and James Talarico

The face of Alfred E. Neuman, left, greets attendees at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif., in July 2017. On the right is state representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas who is running for the U.S. Senate. (Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images; Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Talarico campaign did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Trump previously compared Pete Buttigieg to Alfred E. Neuman when the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ran for president in 2019. 

"Jasmine Crockett, a very low IQ individual, who is no relation to the legendary frontiersman, Davy Crockett, would have been a far better choice for the Dumocrats," Trump added on Wednesday. "I will do some nice, big, beautiful rallies for Ken. Texas, this will be FUN!"

TEXAS MAGA BATTLE ENDS WITH MIDDLETON VICTORY AS CHIP ROY FALLS SHORT IN ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton arriving at U.S. Capitol for State of the Union address

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Talarico, who topped Crockett, a vocal Trump critic, in the March primary, is trying to become the first Democrat in nearly four decades to win a Senate election in Texas. 

Talarico's campaign posted a mugshot of Paxton on social media on Tuesday, saying: "He was indicted on 3 felony counts for investment fraud. He was reported to the FBI by his own staff for bribery. He was impeached by his own party for corruption."

Former President Barack Obama, James Talarico, and Gina Hinojosa meet patrons at Taco Joint restaurant.

Former President Barack Obama, Texas Senate candidate Rep. James Talarico, center, and Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa meet patrons at the Taco Joint restaurant in Austin, Texas, on May 12, 2026. (Joel Angel Juarez-Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now he’s the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas. Together we will stop him," the Talarico campaign declared. 

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue