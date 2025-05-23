Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

US Ambassador Barrack named special envoy to Syria amid sanctions relief plan

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey will support efforts to lift sanctions against Syria to combat ISIS and promote regional stability

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Trump's Syria visit shows he wants something to change in the region, says special assistant Video

Trump's Syria visit shows he wants something to change in the region, says special assistant

Harrison Fields, special assistant to President Donald Trump, joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss major economic agreements being made in the Middle East, the reported nuclear deal proposal for Iran and the state of U.S. relations with Syria.

Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to Turkey and former advisor to President Donald Trump, announced on Friday that he would be filling the role of U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, highlighting recent sanctions relief.

In a post on X, Barrack said he will be assuming the role to support Secretary of State Marco Rubio "in the realization of the President’s vision" for the country.

"President Trump has outlined his clear vision of a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors," Barrack wrote in the post. 

Tom Barrack smiles outside Brooklyn court

Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and former advisor to President Donald Trump, will serve as U.S. Special Envoy for Syria. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

TRUMP ASKS SYRIA TO JOIN ABRAHAM ACCORDS, NORMALIZE TIES WITH ISRAEL IN RETURN FOR SANCTIONS RELIEF

On May 13, the president committed to lifting the United States’ sanctions against Syria to allow the new government to stabilize the country. 

U.S. sanctions were first administered on Damascus in 1979, when it was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Barrack said the cessation of sanctions against Syria will "preserve the integrity of our primary objective — the enduring defeat of ISIS," and give the people of Syria a chance to recover after the Bashar al-Assad regime was ousted by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham last year.

People celebrate in Damascus after fall of Assad regime

People wave guns in the air as they gather to celebrate the fall of the Syrian regime in Umayyad Square on Dec. 8 in Damascus, Syria.  (Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images)

BIDEN ADMIN LIFTS $10M BOUNTY ON THE HEAD OF LEADER OF ISLAMIST GROUP NOW IN CHARGE IN SYRIA

Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, a U.S. and U.N.-designated terrorist organization, separated from al Qaeda in 2016.

Nearly 1,500 U.S. troops are stationed in Syria to fight ISIS, and about 10,000 ISIS fighters are being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Soldiers in Syria

U.S. Army soldiers prepare to go out on patrol from a remote combat outpost on May 25, 2021, in northeastern Syria. U.S. forces, part of Task Force WARCLUB operate from combat outposts in the area, coordinating with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in combatting residual ISIS extremists and deterring pro-Iranian militia. (John Moore/Getty Images)

US DIPLOMATS IN DAMASCUS FOR FIRST TIME IN MORE THAN 10 YEARS FOLLOWING FALL OF ASSAD REGIME

"In this way, we, together with regional partners including Türkiye and the Gulf, are enabling the Syrian government to restore peace, security, and the hope of prosperity," Barrack wrote. "In the words of the President, we will work together, and we will succeed together."

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

