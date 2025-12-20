Trump endorses Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York governor after Stefanik exit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for governor of New York on Saturday, throwing his support behind the Long Island Republican one day after Rep. Elise Stefanik withdrew from the race.

Trump announced the endorsement in a lengthy post on Truth Social, calling Blakeman "highly respected and very popular" and praising his record on immigration enforcement, public safety and economic issues.

"Highly Respected and very popular Nassau County Executive, Bruce Blakeman, is running to be the next Governor of New York," Trump wrote.

The endorsement follows Fox News Digital exclusive reporting that Stefanik’s surprise decision not to run was driven in part by concerns over Trump’s lack of a clear commitment to backing her in the New York governor ’s race, according to sources.

"Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning," Trump added.

In his post, Trump praised Blakeman’s work with federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement, framing the race around border security and crime, issues Republicans have emphasized in historically blue states.

"As Nassau County Executive, he is working tirelessly with the Brave Heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement to Keep Our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Community, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER," Trump wrote.

Blakeman welcomed Trump’s endorsement, aligning himself closely with the president’s policy agenda.

"I am blessed and grateful to have the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump," Blakeman said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "President Trump is driving down gasoline prices and slashing the cost of prescription drugs. Securing our borders has made America safer. President Trump loves New York and we will be partners in making New York safe and affordable."

Trump said Blakeman would continue that agenda statewide if elected.

"As your next Governor, Bruce will continue to fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes, and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote.

Blakeman currently serves as Nassau County Executive, leading New York’s largest suburban county. He has positioned himself as a tough-on-crime executive and a vocal critic of New York’s immigration and criminal justice policies.

Trump framed the endorsement as part of a broader effort to reclaim what he described as a state in decline under Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul 's leadership.

"Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November Election and, without hesitation, has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!)," Trump wrote.

The endorsement follows Stefanik’s announcement Friday that she would not enter the race, a decision that immediately reshaped the gubernatorial playing field.

Stefanik, a close Trump ally and member of House GOP leadership, had been widely viewed as the top candidate heading into 2026.

The campaign for Elise Stefanik for Governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

