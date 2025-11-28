EXCLUSIVE: Stefanik steamrolls top conservative opponent; GOP leaders hand her commanding edge in NY primary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has opened a commanding lead in the New York Republican primary for governor, locking down endorsements from GOP county chairs, state lawmaker and Conservative Party leaders across the state, a consolidation of support that party officials say leaves Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman with virtually no path to the nomination.

Stefanik’s backing now accounts for more than 75% of the New York Republican Party’s weighted vote, an overwhelming advantage that makes her the presumptive nominee and would require any rival to petition his or her way onto the ballot.

Under New York’s rules, that means gathering at least 15,000 signatures from registered Republicans across the state, the Gothamist reported.

Party operatives describe the scale of Stefanik’s early support as unprecedented for a GOP gubernatorial race in recent cycles, especially this far ahead of the state convention.

They say Stefanik’s name recognition, national fundraising network and county-level organizing have effectively closed the primary before it began, while Blakeman has failed to gain traction outside Long Island.

Stefanik enjoys a much broader-based candidacy across New York.

"Elise is honored to have earned endorsements from 58 GOP county party chairs representing over 75% of the New York Republican Party's weighted vote at the convention," Stefanik spokesperson Bernadette Breslin told Fox News Digital.

"According to two independent polls, Elise is the strongest candidate against Hochul and has the highest name ID and most favorable polling. Her strong support across the state only continues to grow as she earns more endorsements from prominent GOP leaders, including 40 out of New York’s 45 Conservative Party organizations. New York Republicans are wholly united behind the common goal of firing Kathy Hochul to save New York, and they have entrusted their full confidence in Elise to do so."

That consolidation extends well beyond the county chairs. Fourteen Republican state senators, including Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, have endorsed Stefanik for governor. So have 10 county executives from across New York, adding weight from suburban, upstate and rural regions that traditionally anchor GOP turnout. The upstate chairs who have met with both candidates say Blakeman’s attempts to shift the narrative have fallen flat.

"We appreciated County Executive Blakeman meeting with us during his visit Upstate, but nothing discussed at the meeting impacted our unwavering support for Elise Stefanik and her campaign to save New York," said Liz Joy, chair of the Schenectady County GOP. "Elise has consistently delivered for our Upstate communities, and we trust she’s the right person to tackle the challenges New Yorkers face."

Trish Turner, chairwoman of the Ontario County GOP and regional chair for the Finger Lakes, said Stefanik’s early organizing has impressed leaders statewide.

"It was a great honor to host Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in my home for a gathering of county Republican chairs from the Finger Lakes, Western New York, Central New York and the Southern Tier," Turner said.

"The energy and enthusiasm in the room were inspiring, and it was clear that many leaders from across our regions are excited about her candidacy for NYS governor. Congresswoman Stefanik’s vision, leadership and deep commitment to New Yorkers were evident throughout our conversations. The Upstate Chairs who attended expressed not only strong support, but also genuine enthusiasm to get involved and help drive momentum in the months ahead."

Dutchess County GOP Chairman Mike McCormack echoed that sentiment, telling Fox News Digital, "I’m with Elise, and that’s not changing. We need to focus on saving our state, and she’s the hope for New York."

Even as Stefanik’s margins grow, Blakeman has continued visiting counties upstate and has attempted to contrast himself as an executive-focused candidate who leads one of the state’s largest suburban counties. In prior public remarks, Blakeman has argued Stefanik’s national profile draws attention away from New York-specific issues. But GOP chairs say those arguments haven’t changed their "unwavering support" for Stefanik.

Blakeman’s electoral record has also become a talking point among Republican officials who describe Stefanik as a proven winner. Over the course of his multi-decade political career, Blakeman has lost a statewide comptroller race by more than 30 points in 1998, a Nassau County Legislature race in 1999, dropped out of the 2009 New York City mayoral contest, lost a 2010 U.S. Senate primary by more than 20 points and lost a 2014 congressional race in NY-14, the same year Stefanik won her seat.

Stefanik, by contrast, has never lost an election and raises annually what Blakeman has raised over multiple cycles. Stefanik secured more than 72% of the weighted vote on the very first day she launched her gubernatorial campaign and has only expanded her margin since.

With the backing of 40 of New York’s 45 Conservative Party organizations, which control their own separate ballot line, she is positioned to secure both the GOP and Conservative nominations long before either party’s convention. Early unity around Stefanik could allow Republicans to focus resources on the general election well ahead of schedule, a rare advantage for GOP candidates in deep blue New York.

The New York Republican Party’s convention is scheduled for early next year, with the petitioning period opening soon after. If Stefanik’s level of support holds through the convention, she would secure the nomination outright, leaving any challenger to attempt the 15,000-signature petition process instead of running through the party’s formal endorsement.

For now, pollster James Johnson calls the primary a "done deal."

"Stefanik seems to dominate the Republican vote. It's a done deal," Johnson said.