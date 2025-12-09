Bruce Blakeman announces his run for New York governor, setting up GOP primary clash with Elise Stefanik

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on "Fox & Friends" that he would run for the Republican nomination for New York governor.

"We want to put New York first, we want to make it more affordable, we want to make New York safer, and we want to make people in New York happy again," Blakeman told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign did not hold back in its response to Blakeman entering the race, calling him a "MAGA fanboy."

"Bootlicker Bruce Blakeman has lost just about every race he’s touched — county legislator, comptroller, Congress, even U.S. Senate. There’s a reason: just like Donald Trump, he takes money out of New Yorkers’ pockets and squeezes working families at every turn," the campaign said in a statement.

"Blakeman raised costs on New Yorkers and cheered on Trump’s tariffs like the MAGA fanboy he is — flying all the way to D.C. to applaud higher prices. He gushed that Trump is doing an ‘amazing job’ by gutting Medicaid and jacking up costs. We’re not about to let him turn the governor’s mansion into Mar-a-Lago North."

When asked about Hochul's statement, Blakeman called the New York governor a "failure."

"I made Nassau County the safest county in America. We're one of the most prosperous counties in America. I cut taxes, I haven't raised taxes a penny in four years. We've created economic prosperity. Our poverty rate is one-third of the poverty rate of the state of New York. She's the one that's been a failure. I'm running for office to make people more prosperous, to make them safer and to make New Yorkers happy again," the Nassau County executive said.

Blakeman has garnered praise from President Donald Trump, who also commended Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., when she announced her intention to run for governor.

"He's great and she's great. They're both great people," Trump said when asked about two of his allies facing off against each other.

Stefanik's campaign responded to Blakeman's announcement, saying "Public polling has repeatedly shown Elise Stefanik leads Blakeman by 70% in a primary, including beating him soundly on Long Island. Elise is the strongest candidate against Kathy Hochul by a long shot."

"Elise has outrun President Trump on the ballot by more than any Republican in New York State, including Bruce… [Stefanik's] record is in stark contrast to Bruce Blakeman who is anti-2A (the kiss of death Upstate), who has a record of donating to and supporting corrupt Far Left Democrats, and who has lost numerous statewide, federal, and local races in smashing fashion before finally being propped up by a strong county infrastructure. Bruce Blakeman is an early Christmas present to Kathy Hochul as he works to blow Republicans' best chance to win," the campaign added.

The Nassau County executive said that he does not think that the president needs to choose between himself and Stefanik just yet.

"I don't think the president has to make a decision now. Let's see how it plays out," Blakeman said on "Fox & Friends" before going on to praise Trump.

"He's done more for America in the last 11 months than any president in my lifetime. He's done a great job with the economy. He's going out now, he's going to be in Pennsylvania today talking about economic development, creating prosperity. Those are the same things that I want to do in New York State. So, I cherish his friendship and I and I appreciate his leadership," Blakeman said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.