As NYC elects socialist Mamdani, neighboring county doubles down on Trump-style leadership with Blakeman’s win

As New York City embraced the left-wing politics of mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, voters just across the city line in Nassau County reaffirmed a starkly different vision and re-elected a President Donald Trump-backed leader.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman secured a second term Tuesday night, extending his tenure as the county’s first Jewish executive. Blakeman, a close ally of Trump who's worked to combat antisemitism and other crime and bolster cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), won reelection as neighboring New York City turned to a self-described Democratic socialist. Mamdani, notably, has refused to denounce the slogan "globalize the intifada."

"I just got off the phone with President Trump, and he was delighted," Blakeman told the crowd at his victory party. "And I said to the president, thank you for all you've done. We had faith in President Trump's policies, and the people of Nassau County wanted us to cooperate with ICE. They wanted to get criminals out of our county. They wanted it to be the safest county in America. Lower taxes."

The mood in Nassau County was very different from the one across the East River. In New York City, voters embraced Mamdani's left-leaning agenda focused on housing, affordability and "Trump-proofing NYC." In the platforms listed on his campaign website, Mamdani vowed to freeze rent for all stabilized tenants, build more affordable housing, introduce city-owned grocery stores, make buses free and to raise the minimum wage to $30 by 2030.

"Zohran Mamdani will fight Trump’s attempts to gouge the working class, and deliver a city where everyone can afford a dignified life. He’ll ensure our immigrant New Yorkers are protected by strengthening our sanctuary city apparatus: getting ICE out of all city facilities and ending any cooperation, increasing legal support, and protecting all personal data. He’ll make NYC an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary city and protect reproductive rights," the "Trump-proofing NYC" portion of Mamdani's website reads.

While Blakeman had the president's endorsement, Mamdani garnered the support of several major Democrats, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. He was also backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Blakeman earned high praise from Trump just days before the election. The president described the county executive as "100% MAGA" and said he was "doing a fantastic job" in the position.

"He is working tirelessly with the brave heroes of law enforcement, ICE, and border patrol to safeguard our communities, ensure LAW AND ORDER, defend our always under siege Second Amendment, keep our now very secure border, SECURE, end migrant crime, and stop Communism from ruining our once great cities. Bruce is fighting hard to cut taxes and regulations, promote MADE IN THE USA, advance American energy DOMINANCE, and champion our nation’s golden age," Trump wrote.

In 2024, a little more than 52% of Nassau County voters cast their ballots for Trump over then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The county has since seen Trump-aligned policies in action.

Recently, Blakeman spearheaded legislation that banned transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. While a New York appeals court has since put a freeze on the ban, the passage of the legislation stands in stark contrast to the policies of deep blue New York City. Blakeman vowed to push the law forward despite the freeze, telling the New York Post that "Nassau County will continue to protect the integrity and safety of women's sports."

Additionally, last week, Blakeman spoke with Fox News Digital about his county's cooperation with ICE, saying that under Trump, Nassau County had increased its relationship with the federal immigration enforcement agency. He said the partnership with ICE was a "great asset" in protecting Nassau County.

In his victory speech, Blakeman highlighted the policies supported by Nassau County voters that distinguished their part of the Empire State from the Big Apple.

"Four years ago, we made promises. We said that we wouldn't be a sanctuary county. We said we would take the masks off the kids and stop oppressing our children here in Nassau County. We said wouldn't raise taxes. We haven't raised taxes one penny in four years. That's a pretty good record. And we've gotten seven bond upgrades," Blakeman said.

"We are the safest county in America! I want to thank the PBA, the SOA, the DAI, the corrections officers, all of our law enforcement professionals for keeping us safe each and every day. Thank you to each and every one of them," he added. "We have the greatest police department in the world, led by our great Commissioner Pat Ryder. And we are also blessed to have so many volunteer firefighters and EMTs who keep us safe here in Nassau County. Thank you and God bless you for all you're doing. Thank you to all the unions that backed us, the hardworking men and women of Nassau County. Thank you, to our building trades."

At the end of his victory speech, Blakeman echoed Trump and even used one of the president's most iconic lines: "Fight, fight, fight!"

"We are going to continue the work that was started to make us an even more prosperous county, to bring job creation, economic development, keep taxes down, support our law enforcement, and continue to make this the best place to live in all of New York State. Leadership counts, and we've got great leaders. So, to each and every one of you, again, my sincerest thanks, and may God bless you all, and may god bless this great United States of America. Fight, fight, fight!"

Blakeman is a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He defeated then-Democratic incumbent Laura Curran in the 2021 election and took office in 2022.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Morik contributed to this report.