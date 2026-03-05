Mike Johnson asks embattled House Republican Tony Gonzales to drop re-election bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House GOP leaders have asked embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, to drop his bid for re-election.

"The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales’s conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously. Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation," the statement by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other top Republicans reads.

"We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election."

Gonzales' re-election bid has been plagued by scandal for weeks ever since allegations emerged that he had an affair with his late aide and sent her sexually explicit text messages.

The same aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, committed suicide by setting herself on fire outside her home late last year.

Gonzales suggested the affair did occur on the conservative "Joe Pags Show" on Wednesday evening but gave no indication he would drop out.

"I made a mistake and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions. Since then, I've reconciled with my wife Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever," the Texas Republican said.

He previously fought back against any accusation of impropriety and accused Santos-Aviles' husband of extortion.

"During my six years in Congress, not a single formal complaint has been levied against my office. Now days away from an election, coordinated political attacks reign in. IT WON'T WORK. Halfway through early voting and the intensity resides w/ TG voters. I’d rather be us than them," he posted on X in late February.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into Gonzales on Wednesday, one day after he advanced to a runoff in his re-election bid.

Gonzales is facing Brandon Herrera, a social media influencer and firearms activist who previously challenged the incumbent lawmaker in 2024. Herrera lost to Gonzales by less than 2% in the previous election cycle.

This time, however, neither clinched an outright majority in the race and will now face off again in late May, if Gonzales does not drop out.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gonzales' congressional office for comment.

DHS SHUTDOWN TRIGGERS TSA ‘EMERGENCY MEASURES’ AS LAWMAKER WARNS AIRPORTS COULD FEEL ECONOMIC PAIN

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the growing scandal has prompted several of Gonzales' fellow House Republicans to call for his resignation before the end of his term.

"I would encourage him to consider resigning," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told reporters last week.

His fellow Texas lawmaker, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, urged Gonzales not to run for re-election. "America deserves better. Tony should drop out of the race," he posted on X.

Gonzales previously told reporters he had no intention of resigning.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gonzales' congressional office, campaign, and the NRCC for comment.