Inside Stefanik’s exit and how the Trump endorsement that never came was 'biggest piece' of the 'puzzle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik’s surprise announcement on Friday night that she is dropping out of the race for New York governor and leaving her seat in Congress was partly due to lack of full support from President Trump, Fox News Digital has learned.

"The biggest piece of this puzzle was Donald Trump and the fact that he passed three times on endorsing her candidacy, including in the Oval Office with the Miracle on Ice Team last week," a GOP source close to the situation told Fox News Digital. "I think [that] played the largest role in this decision,"

Stefanik’s original thought process when she jumped into the race last month, according to the source, was that she would have a "clear shot" at current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. But once Trump ally and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced his candidacy earlier this month, "it became clear that was not going to happen."

"When you start to add these things up, and you see a contested primary, you see an assumed ally in the president who passes on endorsing, and it does not seem that you're going to have the wind to your back in this cycle, I think [it] all played into this," the source said.

STEFANIK EXITS NY GOVERNOR RACE, WILL NOT RUN FOR RE-ELECTION TO US HOUSE

Stefanik’s decision to also leave Congress was based on a feeling that it was time to "move on," the source said.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York," Stefanik posted on X Friday afternoon.

"However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Stefanik has been a staunch ally of President Trump during her time in Congress, including defending him during both of his impeachments. Trump nominated Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a high-profile cabinet-level position, before the nomination was pulled to protect the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House and amid worries Republicans could lose Stefanik’s seat to the Democrats in a special election.

FBI TO BE UNDER HARSH NEW MICROSCOPE AS STEFANIK SCORES VICTORY IN ANNUAL DEFENSE BILL

After Blakeman joined the race for governor, Trump opted to stay neutral, telling reporters at the White House after Blakeman announced his candidacy that "Elise is fantastic and Bruce is."

"Two fantastic people, and I always hate it when two very good friends of mine are running, and I hope there’s not a lot of damage done," the president added.

Hochul’s re-election campaign released a statement on Friday shifting its attention to Blakeman.

"Elise Stefanik has finally acknowledged reality: If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose," Hochul’s campaign said in a press release Friday. "As Donald Trump raises costs on New Yorkers and targets this state relentlessly, Governor Hochul has cut middle-class taxes, put money back in New Yorkers’ pockets, and fought this administration and won when New York has come under attack."

"The fact is, ‘100% MAGA’ Bruce Blakeman traveled all the way to D.C. to celebrate Trump’s tariffs, he ran Long Island’s safety net hospital into the ground by appointing corrupt cronies to run it, and let violent crime in Nassau County spike to its highest level in a decade. Governor Hochul’s message to him or whichever lackey Trump picks to run against her is simple: Bring it on."

The source confirmed to Fox News Digital that "multiple county leaders are reaching out to Congressman Mike Lawler" as a potential candidate, adding it is "premature" to assume the New York GOP is "coalescing around Blakeman."

"Very fluid. Many folks are taking time to regroup."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The source did say that Blakeman "can be a strong candidate" and that the "Mamdani effect" is something Hochul will still have to combat in a general election.

"I wish Congresswoman Stefanik nothing but success as she pursues her priorities and continues her service to our nation," Blakeman posted on X Friday. "At this pivotal moment for New York, it is essential that Republicans and all New Yorkers come together in unity."

Lawler responded to the news in a post on X saying that Stefanik "has been a terrific Congresswoman" and "would have been a great governor."

"As her friend and colleague, I respect her decision and wish her and her family all the best as she moves forward."

The White House directed Fox News Digital to the social media reactions from the president and his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump responded to Stefanik’s announcement, writing, "Elise Stefanik, a fantastic person and Congresswoman from New York State, has just announced she won’t be running for Governor. Elise is a tremendous talent, regardless of what she does. She will have GREAT success, and I am with her all the way!"

Leavitt also posted praise of Stefanik on social media.

"Elise Stefanik has been an incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York, and she will always be a true friend to President Trump," Leavitt posted on X. "On a personal note, Elise is my former boss. She is a great leader, and an even better person. We love you, @EliseStefanik!"

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report