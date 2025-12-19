Stefanik exits NY governor race, will not run for re-election to US House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Friday announced that she is ending her bid for governor and will not seek re-election, just over a month after launching her campaign.

In a message posted to X, Stefanik cited her family as her reason for stepping out of the race to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family," she wrote on X.

"And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom," she added. "I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age."

In her message, Stefanik thanked her supporters for their donations but said it wouldn't be an "effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Staefanik launched her gubernatorial campaign in November with a platform centered on crime, taxes and affordability across the Empire State.

Stefanik, who represents a conservative-leaning district in upstate New York, has often criticized Democratic leaders within her state.

The 2026 race between her and Hochul was anticipated to be one of the most closely watched statewide contests in the country.