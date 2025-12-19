Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Stefanik exits NY governor race, will not run for re-election to US House

The decision comes just over a month after launching bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Rep. Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor Video

Rep. Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor

Stefanik officially announced her gubernatorial bid on Friday, November 7, after months of speculation as to whether she'd run, and slammed incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul as 'the worst governor in America.'

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Friday announced that she is ending her bid for governor and will not seek re-election, just over a month after launching her campaign. 

In a message posted to X, Stefanik cited her family as her reason for stepping out of the race to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

POTENTIAL GOP CHALLENGER WARNS HOCHUL THAT A CORPORATE TAX HIKE WOULD BE A 'DISASTER' FOR NEW YORK'S ECONOMY

Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting. On Friday, she announced that she is dropping out of the race for governor of New York and will not seek re-election to the House.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family," she wrote on X. 

"And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom," she added. "I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age."

KEY TRUMP ALLY JUMPS INTO NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S RACE DAYS AFTER SHOCKING MAMDANI MAYORAL VICTORY

Split-screen image showing Rep. Elise Stefanik on the left and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the right.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right.  (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

In her message, Stefanik thanked her supporters for their donations but said it wouldn't be an "effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Staefanik launched her gubernatorial campaign in November with a platform centered on crime, taxes and affordability across the Empire State.

Stefanik, who represents a conservative-leaning district in upstate New York, has often criticized Democratic leaders within her state. 

Stefanik in hearing

Representative Elise Stefanik, a Republican from New York and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN) nominee for President Donald Trump, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.  Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images  (Getty Images)

The 2026 race between her and Hochul was anticipated to be one of the most closely watched statewide contests in the country.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

