Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Chicago crime, National Guard push move to forefront of Trump’s week

Trump calls his plan to curb crime across US cities 'common sense'

By Amanda Macias Fox News
close
Sending help to Chicago is ‘common sense,’ not ‘war,’ Trump says Video

Sending help to Chicago is ‘common sense,’ not ‘war,’ Trump says

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before leaving for the U.S. Open.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's strategy to address crime in U.S. cities may come into sharper focus this week, as he reiterates his call to deploy the National Guard more widely.

Over the weekend, Trump doubled down on his plan to curb crime and crack down on illegal immigration, specifically in Chicago.

"Do you know how many people were killed in Chicago last weekend? Eight. You know how many people were killed in Chicago the week before? Seven. You know how many people wounded? Seventy-four people were wounded. You think there's worse than that? I don't think so," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Chicago. 

TRUMP ROILS CHICAGO DEMOCRATS WITH APOCALYPSE NOW MEME HINTING AT NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT

His remarks came amid questions about a meme he shared on Truth Social the previous day, which critics said threatened Chicago with deportations of illegal immigrants and the use of the U.S. military. The meme featured an AI image of Trump styled as Robert Duvall’s character in "Apocalypse Now," a Vietnam War-era movie about a U.S. military officer who went rogue in the Cambodian jungle. The words "Chipocalypse Now" were also seen on the image.

Screenshot of Trump’s post showing him in military uniform against a fiery backdrop with helicopters, styled after Apocalypse Now.

Trump shared a digitally altered meme depicting himself as a commander "at war" with Chicago, drawing backlash from Illinois leaders. (President Donald Trump via Truth Social)

"'I love the smell of deportations in the morning…'" Trump wrote in the post, referring to a famous quote from the movie. "Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR," he added.

When asked again about the post on social media, Trump told reporters that "we're not going to war." 

DEMOCRATS SLAM TRUMP FOR 'WAR' THREATS TARGETING US CITIES: 'NOT YOUR WAR ZONE'

"We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up so they don't kill five people every weekend," he said. "That's not war. That's common sense," he added before boarding Marine One to watch the U.S. Open men’s singles final.

Trump’s focus on Chicago comes as his administration extends a National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., citing concerns over crime and homelessness in the capital. He has repeatedly characterized Washington, D.C., as "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world."

National Guard member takes part in a patrol in Washington, D.C.

A member of the Ohio National Guard patrols 14th Street in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

In August, Trump said he was considering sending the National Guard to Chicago calling the Windy City "a mess." He said on Aug. 22 that his administration will "straighten that one out probably next," adding that "it won’t even be tough." 

Meanwhile, the White House has not offered additional details of a potential deployment of troops to Chicago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has also threatened to send troops to Baltimore and has cited crime in Portland and Boston to justify a broader crackdown.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue