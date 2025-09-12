Expand / Collapse search
National Guard

Memphis rep torches 'Trump Show 2.0' with National Guard, says DC isn't safer after last crackdown

Rep. Steve Cohen said he wants to see crime go down in Memphis but that Trump is out for himself

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Trump announces National Guard going to Memphis for next leg of crime crackdown Video

Trump announces National Guard going to Memphis for next leg of crime crackdown

President Donald Trump discusses the importance of his crime initiative on 'Fox & Friends.'

A Tennessee congressman criticized President Donald Trump’s plan to send National Guard resources to Memphis, saying Friday that as a part-time Washingtonian, the city doesn’t feel any safer after its own anti-crime operation.

"I had hoped the National Guard would not be deployed here [to Memphis]," said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., who represents the "Home of the Blues."

Cohen said the real way to fix the crime problem there is via better investments in "proven programs" and that the announcement appears to be the premiere of the "Trump Show 2.0" after the president previously deployed National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

"That’s what I think this is about, and that would harm our local economy, particularly the tourist and construction industries. This is all about Trump showing the world that he’s a tough guy," Cohen said.

steve-cohen-tennessee-memphis

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., represents Memphis and Shelby County. (Doug Mills/Reuters)

The lawmaker also claimed that, as a part-time resident during the congressional session, he has not seen any marked improvement in the District since Trump engaged the guard there earlier this year.

"D.C. has been my second home for 19 years. I have a condo and a car, and I live in the city after work, [and] not in my office. I do not perceive any change in the level of safety since Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in D.C.

"The president recently went out to a restaurant in D.C. and said that it is now the safest town in the world, and that it is safe to walk anywhere. That’s not true."

Cohen claimed many of the arrests made have been "low-level" offenders and that while crime in the capital is "bad," it was already declining along with national trends.

Memphis, he said, has a checkered past with Jim Crow conflicts but is not the "troubled city" the president claimed. 

"We have a crime problem. We do have problems that may be ‘endemic,’ but they are the result of centuries of racial discrimination, including slavery that separated families without educational opportunities," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

