ELECTIONS

Trump-backed GOP congresswoman survives challenge from right in deep-red New York House district

Rep Claudia Tenney defeats businessman Mario Fratto in race for New York's 24th Congressional District

Brandon Gillespie
Published
A Republican incumbent backed by former President Trump has survived a challenge from the right in her deep-red upstate New York House district.

Rep. Claudia Tenney defeated attorney and businessman Mario Fratto in the Republican primary for New York's 24th Congressional District. 

Fratto referred to Tenney as a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only) throughout the campaign and accused her of not being conservative enough on various issues, while Tenney tried to paint Fratto as antisemitic and extreme.

Mario Fratto, Claudia Tenney

Republicans Mario Fratto and Claudia Tenney (Mario Fratto for Congress | Getty Images)

This is the second time Tenney and Fratto have faced off in a Republican primary for the district. The two clashed in 2022, with Tenney securing just under 54% of the vote to Fratto's 40%.

Tenney's win means she has likely secured a fourth term in the House of Representatives, given the conservative leanings of her district.

She was first elected in 2016 to represent New York's 22nd Congressional District, but she narrowly lost her 2018 re-election bid in a tough year for Republicans. She was re-elected in 2020 to again represent the 22nd District, but after redistricting across the state, she successfully ran for the 24th District in 2022.

Elections analysts rate the race as either "solid" or "safe" Republican.

