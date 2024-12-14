Expand / Collapse search
Trump announces more nominations, including Devin Nunes, Troy Edgar and Bill White

The president-elect nominated a few more candidates Saturday to serve in various positions

President-elect Trump nominated a few more candidates Saturday to serve in various positions during his second term.

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes was picked as the chairperson of Trump's Intelligence Advisory Board (IAB). IBM executive Troy Edgar was tapped as deputy secretary of Homeland Security. And Bill White was chosen as the ambassador to Belgium.

Nunes, if confirmed, will lead the IAB, which advises the president on the legality of foreign intelligence activities.

"While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities," Trump said in the announcement.

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) questions FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers during a hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC113F83CA00

President Trump called Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., "a true American Patriot" ahead of his re-election primary. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

Troy Edgar

Los Alamitos Mayor Pro Tem Troy Edgar during a Banners of Honor ceremony at the Los Alamitos (Calif.) Joint Forces Training Center.  (Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Trump also named Edgar as his pick for deputy secretary of Homeland Security. 

"Troy served for me previously as the Chief Financial Officer and Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management for Homeland Security, where he did an outstanding job managing their $90 Billion Dollar budget, resourcing critical immigration policy, and funding Wall construction," Trump said.

"Troy is currently an executive at IBM. He holds an M.B.A. and B.S. of Business Administration from the University of Southern California," Trump said. "He was previously the Mayor of Los Alamitos, California, where he helped me lead the City and County revolt against Sanctuary Cities in 2018."

If the two are confirmed, Edgar will serve alongside South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who was tapped as Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Secretary.

Bill White

Bill White, CEO of the Buckhead City Committee, attends a fundraiser in Atlanta Oct. 13, 2022. (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

Also on Saturday afternoon, Trump announced that businessperson and major political donor White would serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium.

White is the founder and CEO of Constellations Group, a Manhattan-based consulting firm, and previously served as president of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York.

"Bill is a highly respected businessman, philanthropist, author, and advocate for our Nation’s Military, Veterans, and First Responders. He is the CEO of Constellations Group, and former President of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum," Trump said. 

"Bill has worked tirelessly to support Great American Patriots who have given everything for our Country by raising over $1.5 Billion Dollars for our fallen heroes, catastrophically wounded, and severely burned Service Members. He is a twice recipient of the Meritorious Public Service Award for extraordinary service from the U.S. Coast Guard, and for outstanding support from the U.S. Navy."

White was a major Trump donor and surrogate for his 2024 campaign, though the millionaire investor backed former President Obama and Hillary Clinton in past races.

Trump East Palestine Ohio train derailment

Former President Trump tours Little Beaver Creek in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023, after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The picks are the latest in a long string of nominations the president-elect hopes the Senate will approve.

