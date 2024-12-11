Expand / Collapse search
Politics

New poll reveals what Americans think of Trump's transition decisions

New polls indicate approval for Trump's transition to power is lower than for Biden or Obama at this point in their transitions

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Trump Cabinet picks meet with senators on Capitol Hill Video

Trump Cabinet picks meet with senators on Capitol Hill

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on the efforts of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees to gain support from senators.

Roughly half of Americans approve of how President-elect Trump is handling his transition to a second term in the White House, according to two new national polls.

Fifty-five percent of Americans said they largely approve of how the president-elect is handling the transition from the Biden to Trump administrations, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday.

That's a higher percentage compared to eight years ago, when Trump first won the White House, but it's still well behind other recent presidents, according to CNN polling.

Meanwhile, 47% of people questioned in a Marist Poll also released Tuesday gave the former and future president a thumbs up when it comes to how he's handling the transition, with 39% disapproving and 14% unsure.

Not surprisingly, the Marist survey indicates a massive partisan divide on the question, with 86% of Republicans approving of how the GOP president-elect is handling the transition. But 72% of Democrats disapproved. Among independents, 43% disapproved and 38% approved.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Although more people support Trump’s transition than oppose it, more independents are taking a wait-and-see position than more partisan voters," Marist Institute for Public Opinion Director Lee Miringoff said.

Miringoff added that "a note of caution for President-elect Trump is that fewer voters approve of the transition than gave a thumbs up to either Biden or Obama at this point."

Marist questioned 3,131 adults nationwide from Dec. 3-5 for its survey, which had an overall margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

The CNN poll was conducted Dec. 5-8, with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

The release of the polls came as Trump's cabinet picks continued to meet with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of confirmation hearings starting next month.

Hegseth with his wife

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, gives a thumbs-up as he walks with wife Jennifer Hegseth, left, to meet with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump named his nominees for his cabinet and his choices for other top administration officials at a faster pace than he did eight years ago after his first White House victory.

But his transition has already faced some setbacks, including his first attorney general nominee, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, ending his bid for confirmation amid controversy over allegations he paid for sex with underage girls.

Trump, Macron, Zelensky

President-elect Trump (left), French President Emmanuel Macron (center) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose before a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris Dec. 7, 2024. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Poo /AFP via Getty Images)

Trump last weekend made his first international trip since defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in last month's election, and he was courted by world leaders during a stop in Paris.

Trump will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

According to the CNN poll, 54% of Americans say they expect Trump to do a good job as president once he takes over the White House. 

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

